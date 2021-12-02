ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

ColourPop Flight Thing Pressed Powder Shadow

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColourPop Flight Thing is a moderately warm-toned, medium mauve with a metallic finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!....

Byredo Metal Boots in the Snow Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Byredo Metal Boots in the Snow 5 Colours Eyeshadow Palette ($70.00 for 0.28 oz.) is a new, limited edition murky, earth-toned color story for the holiday season. The pigmentation of all five shades lived up to the marketing–which was opaque for the regular eyeshadows as one shade was a glitter top coat–and were blendable with decent wear.
ColourPop Expands Its Astrology Collection

ColourPop Cosmetics is adding a lip gloss to its Astrology collection, and TrendMood (@trendmood1) posted a sneak peek on Instagram. The post says that each Astrology palette will have a coordinating lip gloss, and the line will be available soon on the brand's website. The packaging features astrology symbols, which...
ColourPop Sidecar & Speakeasy Fresh Kiss Lip Lacquers Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop Sidecar Fresh Kiss Lip Lacquer ($8.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a bright, medium-dark red with cool undertones and a glossy, cream finish. It had mostly opaque pigmentation in a single layer, which applied evenly and smoothly across my lips without streaking. The texture was lightweight, smooth, and non-tacky with...
ColourPop Holiday 2021: Good for Hue Set Swatches

ColourPop Good for Hue Pressed Powder Quad Set includes six quads with four that are new, while two (Sorbet and Cream Soda) are repromotes. I checked in with the brand, and they should be available individually as well! This set along with other holiday sets launch tomorrow, November 22nd, at 10AM PT.
ColourPop Couple of Misfits Lux Gloss Trio Review & Swatches

ColourPop Couple of Misfits Lux Gloss Kit ($24.00 for 0.42 oz.) includes three sheer and sparkly glosses that range from clear in their base to red-tinted. They were marketed as sheer (or clear, as they case may be), which was nice to see, and they have a plusher, more gel-cream feel that made them a comfortable, smoothing gloss that was very hydrating to wear.
ColourPop x Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Collection Swatches

ColourPop x Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Collection debuted late last week, but most items are still in stock; though I have to say that the clip-on antlers are ADORABLE and hope they restock those. The collection includes a 15-pan palette, a lipgloss trio, two lip duos, and a powder highlighter (from Sol Body).
ColourPop Peach Please Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

ColourPop Peach Please Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a new, coral-themed color-story with two shimmery shades and two matte shades. All four shades were pigmented, blendable, and long-wearing, so they performed consistently with the brand’s formula from the last year or two. This quad is one...
ColourPop x Rudolph There's Always Tomorrow Lip Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop There’s Always Tomorrow Lip Duo ($16.00 for 0.145 oz.) is a new, limited edition red-hued lip duo that included a cream finish lipstick and a matching lip pencil. They were both in a deeper, ruby red with strong, cool undertones. They had more opaque coverage and longer-wear, though the lip pencil wasn’t quite as smooth nor as gliding as ideal if you need your lip pencil to work for both lining as well as for filling in.
ColourPop Social Butterfly Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop Social Butterfly 5-Pan Pressed Powder Palette ($10.00 for 0.15 oz.) includes three matte eyeshadows and two shimmer eyeshadows in a peach-and-blue color story. There was a good amount of contrast offered between the five shades, which was nice to see. The eyeshadows were pigmented, blendable, and longer-wearing with slight fallout being present in a couple of shades.
I Think You're Cute

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. ColourPop I Think You're Cute Lip Duo ($16.00 for 0.145 oz.) is a new, limited edition beige lip duo that included a darker beige lipstick with a cream lipstick and a slightly darker beige lip liner. The two products were pigmented and wore well, though the liner could emphasize lip texture a bit if used for more than just lining the edges of one's lips.
Makeup by Mario Cam & Annie Ultra Suede Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Makeup by Mario Cam Ultra Suede Lipstick ($24.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a light, peachy orange with moderate, warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It had medium color payoff that could be built up to mostly opaque coverage, but there was some translucency and a tendency for the color to go on unevenly, streak along the edges, and settle into my lip lines noticeably.
Byredo Eternite Eyeshadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. Eternite is a deep black with neutral-to-cool undertones and fine sparkle throughout. It had a lightly emollient texture that was slightly thin and more firmly-pressed into the pan, but it wasn't stiff to work with, just needed a bit of firmer pressure initially to pick it up. The product applied evenly to bare skin with minimal fallout during application and had opaque coverage. It lasted well for eight hours with faint fallout over time.
Community Favorites, Looks & Color Stories, Vol. 122

Sundays are for readers! Each week, on Sunday, I like to see what the community has been enjoying. “Most Loved” are products that readers specifically loved but didn’t add to their wish list (). “Most Wanted” are products that readers specifically added to their wish lists (). This is populated based on the last seven days of activity! You’ll find the icons to interact with products throughout the site, like on Glossovers.
Guerlain Flame Red & Cherry Red Rouge G Velvet Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Guerlain Flame Red (214) Rouge G Luxurious Velvet Lipstick ($34.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a rich, medium-dark orange with moderate, warm reddish-leaning undertones and a semi-matte finish. The consistency felt smooth, velvety, and lightweight with some thinness but not enough to be clingy. It had mostly opaque, buildable color payoff...
This Week in Dupes, Vol. 171

Check out dupes for most wanted products between November 23rd and November 29th. These are products added to readers' wish lists most frequently. If you added it to your wish list, you can check your wish list against your vanity for dupes you may already own. See all of this...
ColourPop Somepawdy to Love Super Shock Shadow Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop Somepawdy to Love Super Shock Shadow Duo ($12.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a new, charitable product that donates 100% of net profits to the Best Friends Animal Society. Both shades were pigmented, blendable, and very long-wearing–consistent with the Super Shock Shadow formula. See all of this year's holiday products...
Friday Finds & Check-ins, Volume #630

Share your recent beauty purchases or rediscovered favorites in your stash (for those on low/no-buys!), chit chat about weekend plans, and learn a little more about each other!. Let's Chat!. Share your own answers in the comments!. Recent Purchases/Rediscoveries: Still waiting to receive some orders!. Weekend plans: I’m hoping to...
Best of Guerlain Rouge G Luxurious Velvet Lipsticks

Guerlain Rouge G Luxurious Velvet Lipstick ($34.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a new finish in the Rouge G range. Now that I’ve finished testing and reviewing all 14 shades that I purchased, it’s time to recap and see which shades performed the best! 🙂. P.S. — Please keep in mind...
Hindash Fatum Pressed Pigment

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. NOTICE: All products categorized under "Pigment" carry a warning in the US that the product is "not intended for use in the immediate eye area." Brands in the US typically market these products as "Pigments" (instead of "Eyeshadow"), and there is often a warning on the back of packaging or the label. The product includes color additives that are not approved for usage on the eyes per the FDA. Some color additives in "Pigments" have no usage restrictions in the EU, per CosIng, and can be used on the eyes. We recommend checking ingredients to confirm current safety assessment/restrictions: FDA/CosIng.
