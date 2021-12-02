FAU Recruiting Insider: News and notes and scoop

Conner Weigman‍ had an 89-yard run to seal the deal for Bridgeland vs. College Park. I posted that video, and it’s incredible. The visitor list vs. Prairie View included Harold Perkins‍, Kiyaunta Goodwin‍, Kelvin Banks‍, Weigman and Denver Harris‍. Five five-stars. Theodor Melin Öhrström‍ was on an OV, as was Goodwin. Did you see the pictures of Goodwin? He’s block-out-the-sun big. It’s incredible. There is no such thing as a “throwaway” recruiting weekend. We’re just a couple of weeks away from the early signing period. A buddy of mine was asking what A&M could do in this last month. They could get seven five-stars in this class. Do I think it will happen? No, but nobody is in a better spot than A&M.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO