A program with the potential to provide green cards to hundreds of Liberians living in Pennsylvania is poised to end this month. A spokesperson for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, said it has already garnered the number of applicants it expected. But local members of the Liberian community and immigration attorneys say thousands of people could be missing out if the Dec. 20 deadline is not extended.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO