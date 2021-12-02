Abiye Adamu Arrested, Suspected In Denver Sexual Assaults In Capitol Hill And LoDo

DENVER (CBS4) – A 31-year-old man accused of preying on women in Denver is under arrest. Police announced the arrest of Abiye Adamu on Thursday. Investigators are looking to see if he’s tied to four sex assaults that happened in late November.

Victims claim the suspect forced or lured them into his car.

All four female victims were attacked in the Capitol Hill and LoDo neighborhoods. They were at the following locations:

– 17th Street and Wynkoop Street

– E. 16th Avenue and N. Logan Street

– 17th Street and N. Broadway

– E. Colfax Avenue and N. Clarkson Street

Police said they used forensic evidence to determine who their suspect was.

There is a possibility the suspect could be responsible for other sexual crimes. Anyone who has information that might help with the investigation is asked to contact Denver police at 720-913-2000.