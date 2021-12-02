ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Abiye Adamu Arrested, Suspected In Denver Sexual Assaults In Capitol Hill And LoDo

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

DENVER (CBS4) – A 31-year-old man accused of preying on women in Denver is under arrest. Police announced the arrest of Abiye Adamu on Thursday. Investigators are looking to see if he’s tied to four sex assaults that happened in late November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0JWn_0dCZIgOz00

(credit: CBS)

Victims claim the suspect forced or lured them into his car.

All four female victims were attacked in the Capitol Hill and LoDo neighborhoods. They were at the following locations:

– 17th Street and Wynkoop Street
– E. 16th Avenue and N. Logan Street
– 17th Street and N. Broadway
– E. Colfax Avenue and N. Clarkson Street

Police said they used forensic evidence to determine who their suspect was.

There is a possibility the suspect could be responsible for other sexual crimes. Anyone who has information that might help with the investigation is asked to contact Denver police at 720-913-2000.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
North Denver News

Denver arrests serial rape suspect

A sexual assault spree has been brought to an end by a Denver arrest. The suspect had been targeting women in downtown and Capital Hill. The Denver Police Department announces the arrest of sexual assault suspect Abiye Adamu, DOB 8/26/1990. Adamu is being held for investigation of Sexual Assault and Kidnapping for an incident that occurred on November 28, 2021. However, Adamu is believed to be involved in three additional sexual assaults between November 25, 2021 and November 29, 2021.
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County. Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said. Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence. When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
AMBRIDGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Denver Police
KRDO News Channel 13

15-year-old accused in killing of 2 men in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say a 15-year-old suspect who was already in custody on unrelated charges is now accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of two men in early November. The teenage suspect hasn't been identified, but police say he's facing two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of The post 15-year-old accused in killing of 2 men in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley Police Searching For Jonathan Islas, Wanted For Allegedly Murdering Man

UPDATE: Police shared an update on Dec. 2 that Jonathan Islas was arrested. ❗️Update 12/02/21 @ 1:30 a.m. – Islas was taken into custody without incident yesterday evening in Loveland, CO.❗️ — Greeley, CO Police Department (@GreeleyPolice) December 2, 2021 GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police officers want to find Jonathan Islas who they believe stabbed and killed a man on Nov. 30. Officers responded to an apartment on 52nd Avenue Court, near 10th Street and 50th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Jonathan Islas (credit: Greeley Police) There they found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Investigators say Islas, 20, took off running from the scene before they arrived forcing a reverse 911 call to go out to neighbors. Islas has a warrant for his arrest on charges of first degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. Investigators don’t believe the community is in danger, but ask anyone who has more information to call 970-350-9676.
GREELEY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Husband, wife identified in murder-suicide on Hopeful Drive in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The two people left dead after a murder-suicide last week in northern Colorado Springs were identified by police on Wednesday. According to an update from the Colorado Springs Police Department, 35-year-old Laura Tong was identified as the victim and 36-year-old Michael Tong was identified as the shooter who took his The post Husband, wife identified in murder-suicide on Hopeful Drive in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police ID 17-Year-Old Latif Williams As Suspect In Deadly Shooting Of Temple Student Samuel Collington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the suspect in the killing of a Temple University student. Samuel Sean Collington, 21, was shot twice in the chest following an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment Sunday. Police confirmed Wednesday the suspect is 17-year-old Latif Williams. He is said to be 5-foot-5, weighs 170 pounds, has a medium complexion brown eyes and brown hair. Williams is wanted for murder. Meanwhile, three sets of Philadelphia parents are now planning funerals for their children — all gunned down on city streets. The youngest of Philadelphia’s homicide victims, as of late, are 14, 16 and 21. At a photo...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Denver Gazette

Kidnapping suspect arrested at Westminster hotel

A suspect who was wanted on several felony warrants out of Denver was tracked down and arrested at a Westminster hotel on Wednesday. Jesus Delarosa-Hernandez, 20, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence, felony vehicular eluding, property damage, obstructing government operations and unlawful possession of weapons and drugs, according to the Westminster Police Department.
WESTMINSTER, CO
KCRA.com

Turlock PD: Pro boxer arrested, accused of assault that left victim unconscious

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Central Valley-area pro boxer was arrested Wednesday, accused of assaulting a person and leaving them unconscious after a road rage incident, Turlock police announced Thursday. The Turlock Police Department said 31-year-old Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp was arrested on battery and aggravated assault charges. Both the suspect,...
TURLOCK, CA
onscene.tv

Beverly Hills Robbery Suspects Arrested | South LA

11.23.2021 | 1:30 AM | LOS ANGELES – Two suspects were arrested in connection to a robbery in the City of Beverly Hills. BHPD Officers located the vehicle utilizing automated license plate recognition cameras within the city of Beverly Hills. Detectives then followed the suspects into South Central LA. Beverly Hills PD detectives requested LAPD backup and stated they were following robbery suspects. BHPD detectives requested LAPD to expedite, the female suspect was brandishing a gun at officers. LAPD and BHPD officers conducted a high risk traffic stop near the area of 54th and Figueroa. Both suspects were un-compliant and had a hard time following officer commands. Both suspects were taken into custody after several minutes. A firearm was located down the street that was thrown out of the vehicle. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Fatal shooting outside apartment was self-defense after robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The shooting that killed 41-year-old Vencenzio Luciano in early October was a result of self-defense, according to Colorado Springs police investigators and the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office. The shooting happened on the morning of Oct. 4 near an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Hancock Expressway. Officers found The post Colorado Springs Police: Fatal shooting outside apartment was self-defense after robbery appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
35K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy