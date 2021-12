OREM, Utah – The 12th ranked BYU basketball team is undefeated right now, but head coach Mark Pope feels there is much room for his team to grow. “We’re super proud of where we are right now six games into the season. But we have to get better. Like our ultimate goal is way bigger than anything that we’ve accomplished so far,” said BYU coach Mark Pope after practice on Tuesday. “And the only way to do that is to get better. So we’re grateful for this great competition that we’re going to face.”

