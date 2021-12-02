Michigan House passes $368.5M in public safety funding

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has passed a $368.5 million public safety and police funding plan.

The vote Thursday came with an increase in funding for school resource officers after the Oxford High School shooting this week when four students were killed and several students and a teacher were wounded.

The plan also includes funding for recruiting and retaining public safety officers, and providing educational scholarships and support for different efforts like increased body camera usage.

The plan passed with bipartisan support 97-3 and will now head to the state Senate for approval.