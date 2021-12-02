ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Michigan House passes $368.5M in public safety funding

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS, Associated Press
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkMDR_0dCZHZ8Z00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has passed a $368.5 million public safety and police funding plan.

The vote Thursday came with an increase in funding for school resource officers after the Oxford High School shooting this week when four students were killed and several students and a teacher were wounded.

The plan also includes funding for recruiting and retaining public safety officers, and providing educational scholarships and support for different efforts like increased body camera usage.

The plan passed with bipartisan support 97-3 and will now head to the state Senate for approval.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Ap#The Michigan House#Oxford High School#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy