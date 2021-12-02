ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

2022 spending set for Mahoning County

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbCdU_0dCZGJwI00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the new year won’t begin for another month, Mahoning County government has a budget in place for 2022.

Commissioners approved spending plans for both departments covered by the county’s general fund as well as its criminal justice fund, which offices such as the sheriff and coroner.

Commissioners defend where they house offices

After holding meetings with officeholders, the board expects to spend nearly $72 million from both funds, which is largely offset by revenues from sales taxes, which can now be applied to online purchases.

“It’s rebounding with the state enacting that legislation and that has definitely supported and made our lives easier as far as balancing the budget and everything,” said Mahoning Budget Director Audrey Tullis,

Tullis expects next year’s sales tax revenues for the general and criminal justice fund will exceed $55 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Mahoning County, OH
Government
City
Youngstown, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy