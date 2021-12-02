ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medal of Honor recipient ‘Woody’ Williams named Liberty Bowl Parade Grand Marshal

By Amanda Barren
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams will serve as the Grand Marshal in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Parade.

The parade will step off the day before the game, in Memphis, at 3 p.m. CT., on Dec. 27, 2021. The Liberty Bowl will be played on Dec. 28, 2021. Kickoff is at 6:45 p.m. est. on ESPN.

Gold Star families from across the nation will also be honored at the game.

Williams, 98, is the last living recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor from WWII.

The Woody Williams Foundation was established to build a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Woody’s home state of West Virginia.

Now the non-profit is working to establish monuments in as many communities as possible in all 50 states and territories.

We will know who is playing in the Liberty Bowl and other games early next week.

