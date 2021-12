BAY CITY, MI - Scam calls are making the rounds in Bay City once again, especially as the holiday season gets underway. Bay City issued an alert on Tuesday, Nov. 30 warning residents that utility customers are once again receiving fake calls indicating that their utility service will be “shut off” if their bills are not paid. According to the city, Bay City’s utility collections staff may send a recorded auto dialer phone message or make a courtesy call if necessary but that they do not ask for payment over the phone or give a specific shutoff time.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO