Zillow stock rebounds after company says it is selling houses faster than expected, will rebuy stock with the cash

Private equity firms GTCR and Sverica Capital Management said Friday they sold a minority equity stake in portfolio company, Resonetics to funds affiliated with Carlyle in a deal that values the Nashua, N.H., medical micro-device manufacturer at about $2.25 billion. The firms did not disclose the dollar amount of the minority investment. Carlyle will join GTCR as a "meaningful shareholder" in Resonetics, the firms said. GTCR made its initial investment in Resonetics in 2018 in partnership with medical technology industry executive Robert "Chip" Hance. GTCR teamed up with Hance to form Regatta Medical in April 2017 to pursue opportunities in the medical device sector. In 2018, Regatta Medical announced a recapitalization transaction with Resonetics, for an undisclosed price. Sverica Capital management invested in Resonetics in 2014 and will retain a minority stake in the company.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO