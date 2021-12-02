ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asana's stock drops 14% on wider loss despite 70% jump in sales

By Jon Swartz
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Asana Inc.'s stock initially plunged 14% in extended trading Thursday after the software company led by Meta Platforms Inc. co-founder Dustin Moskovitz reported fiscal third-quarter results. Asana reported a...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: Z updates house-flipping unwind; SPWH broken merger; TLYS earnings; ESPR offering; LGVN jumps

Friday's midday trading saw Zillow (NASDAQ:Z)(NASDAQ:ZG) recover a portion of the losses it suffered after its sudden decision recently to close down its home-flipping business. The stock gained after the company revealed progress in winding down the inventory of homes it stockpiled during that endeavor. Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) also stood among...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Moskovitz
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Buy in December After the Recent Decline

2021 has become the year digital assets have gained mainstream exposure and provided early investors with plenty of gains. As a result, market participants are constantly searching for cryptos to buy, especially after pullbacks in prices of altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market has had a stellar year so far, it...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
STOCKS
Street.Com

What Is Going On With Alibaba Stock?

Ever since a disappointing earnings report, shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba ( (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report) have been on a downward spiral — falling by 23% in November and losing up to one-fifth of their value in the last week alone. Some of that...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asana#Stock#Meta Platforms Inc#Factset#Spx
beincrypto.com

Majority of SHIB Long Term Holders See Substantial Profits

Despite SHIB’s recent volatility, those who held their crypto from last year now see staggering profits. According to intelligence from IntoTheBlock.com, 69% (which equates to 688.89K addresses) of SHIB holders are now sitting with gains, 10% (94.4K addresses) have broken even, and 21%(210.17K addresses) have lost money on investments. Also, of those who bought when SHIB was between $0.000039 and $0.000052, 39.2% (48.46K addresses) have seen a profit, 60.6% (74.81K addresses) see a loss, and 128 addresses or approximately 12% broke even. In the last 24 hours, $1.54B is the total adjusted aggregated volume in USD measured from on-chain SHIB transactions exceeding $100,000.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks Set to Beat the Market (Again) in 2022

Tesla is on the cusp of opening two new gigafactories, which should supercharge growth going forward. Atlassian offers collaborative software tools to 216,500 customers, making it a great bet if there's a COVID-19 resurgence. Both companies are profitable with soaring revenue growth rates. It has been a strong 2021 for...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's Investing Club: What we learned this week and what we are watching next week

The S&P 500 pulled back in what was a very volatile week, as investors attempted to price in the potential impact of the Omicron COVID variant and commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that "the risk of higher inflation has increased." As a result of the this updated view, Powell added that the Fed may consider speeding up the pace of its bond purchase tapering plans.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Asana Whale Trades For December 03

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Asana. Looking at options history for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) we detected 34 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.0% with bearish.
PETS
smarteranalyst.com

Asana Reports Smaller-than-Feared Q3 Loss; Shares Plunge After-Hours

Asana (ASAN) has reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the fiscal third quarter (ended October 31) of 2022 and surpassed analysts’ revenue expectations. Despite the beat, shares of the team work management platform plunged 16.1% in Thursday’s extended trading session after closing 1.2% higher on the day. Results in Detail. Asana...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Salesforce.com Inc., Boeing share losses lead Dow's 225-point fall

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Boeing are trading lower Friday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 224 points lower (-0.6%), as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Boeing (BA) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have dropped $7.66, or 2.9%, while those of Boeing have dropped $5.18, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 85-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Microsoft (MSFT) American Express (AXP) and Goldman Sachs (GS) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Asana shares tumble 26% on sales growth concerns

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares were deep in the red, Friday, falling as much as 26% due to concerns about slowing revenue growth at the project-management software company. On Thursday, Asana (ASAN) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results highlighted by surpassing $100 million in quarterly revenue for the first time. For its fourth quarter, Asana (ASAN) said it expects to lose between 27 cents and 28 cents a share, on revenue in a range of $104.4 million to $105.5 million.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) advanced 1.46% to $159.38 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.84% to 4,538.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. Johnson & Johnson closed $20.54 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy