Asana's stock drops 14% on wider loss despite 70% jump in sales

Despite SHIB’s recent volatility, those who held their crypto from last year now see staggering profits. According to intelligence from IntoTheBlock.com, 69% (which equates to 688.89K addresses) of SHIB holders are now sitting with gains, 10% (94.4K addresses) have broken even, and 21%(210.17K addresses) have lost money on investments. Also, of those who bought when SHIB was between $0.000039 and $0.000052, 39.2% (48.46K addresses) have seen a profit, 60.6% (74.81K addresses) see a loss, and 128 addresses or approximately 12% broke even. In the last 24 hours, $1.54B is the total adjusted aggregated volume in USD measured from on-chain SHIB transactions exceeding $100,000.
