It's not perfect. It's parenting.

Melissa Kalil

A Divorced Parent's Guide to Holiday Loneliness

With some creativity and planning, you can enjoy your alone timeSocial Squares. During the holidays 64% of people with a mental illness report a worsening of their conditions.[1] While this statistic applies to those with a diagnosed mental health condition, this time of year can be difficult for the general population with increased financial and family stress, as well as societal pressure around what should be the most “wonderful time of the year.” This is especially true for divorced parents when the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s means sharing children and splitting holidays with an ex-spouse. Memories of years past, indulging thoughts of what you could, should or would be doing if your family were intact are enough to justify burying your head under a pillow until after Valentine’s Day.
purewow.com

How to Tell Grandparents to (Please) Stop Buying Your Kids So Much Damn Stuff

‘Tis the season…to watch your children’s eyes glaze over as they drown in enough plastic crap to give a Montessori teacher a panic attack. Between Black Friday and New Year’s Day, kids face an overstimulating onslaught of gifts they don’t need. And, according to our reporting, key contributors to this tidal wave of presents are grandparents.
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: A job, a toddler, no child care and so much tone-deaf advice

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I have a full-time job, toddler, no child care. I am hardly the first to point out how difficult things are right now. Other than my husband, I vent to very few people about the difficulties, simply because there is so little time to TALK to anyone. But on the rare occasion that I do, I find it really hard not to get violently angry at the suggestions these usually wise confidants make. My mom’s suggestion: “Just save all your work for after the toddler goes to sleep.” Which assumes I have absolutely no need for sleep myself and can somehow survive 20-hour days. My friend’s suggestion: “Everyone knows parents are suffering. Just don’t apologize for needing more time to do things at work.” Which is unrealistic considering I still have personal standards, career goals, and a boss who is also on the hook if my work isn’t done or is done poorly.
lincolnnewsnow.com

Dax Shepard's bizarre parenting sleep hack

Dax Shepard scratches his daughter's head "extremely hard" to get her to fall asleep. The 46-year-old actor - who has daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, with wife Kristen Bell - revealed the trick he has learned to use on his younger daughter at bedtime. He said: "I figured out...
pittsburghparent.com

The influencer impact: A parent’s guide to influencers

Over the past decade, social media personalities have taken the world by storm, influencing the products our children are interested in, how they behave, what they want to be when they grow up, and more. These influencers are exposing children to subtle and overt advertisements and new social trends, and while this type of parasocial relationship is not new – we have seen it in the past with actors and other celebrities – influencers’ feigned authenticity makes their impact even more powerful.
Tracey Folly

Husband destroys wife's flowers after learning she doesn't want to work on their marriage

First, she agreed to attempt reconciliation, then she decided she preferred another man, and that's when things got ugly. A story attributed to Reddit user u/DifficultSitch2021 is garnering plenty of attention after the man confessed to destroying his wife's flowers before storming out of their home. While most Redditors seem to agree that the husband was not wrong for what he did, an official consensus hasn't been reached yet.
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant man changed his mind over the Covid-19 vaccines when he ended up in hospital, his anti-vax wife lost the battle with the virus

It has been almost a year since the vaccines against Covid-19 were rolled out in United States, but there are millions of people who still remain vaccine hesitant and decide not to get the shot. From incentives to mandates, companies and the federal government are doing everything in their power to improve the vaccination rates, but there are folks that simply refuse everything.
Washington Post

Barrett is wrong: Adoption doesn’t ‘take care of’ the burden of motherhood

During Wednesday’s oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court heard a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. Through her questioning, Justice Amy Coney Barrett pursued a line of inquiry premised on the ability of women to relinquish their infants for adoption soon after childbirth. “It doesn’t seem to me to follow that pregnancy and then parenthood are all part of the same burden,” said Barrett. Didn’t the existence of adoption options, including “safe-haven laws,” relieve women of the “obligations of motherhood that flow from pregnancy” and thus “take care of that problem”?
