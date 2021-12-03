Marvell stock surges nearly 16% after earnings, outlook beat

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday morning with shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Boeing delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Boeing (BA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 113 points (0.3%) lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $8.50 (3.3%) while those of Boeing are off $5.72 (2.8%), combining for a roughly 94-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are American Express (AXP) Merck (MRK) and Visa (V) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO