ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mario Addison: "The Whole Stadium Will Be Rockin' "

the buffalo bills
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBills DE Mario Addison joined One Bills Live to discuss the importance of Monday...

www.buffalobills.com

Comments / 0

Related
the buffalo bills

Ed Oliver and Mario Addison: "We Have a Damn Good Team"

Bills Defensive Tackle Ed Oliver and Defensive End Mario Addison address the media after the Bills 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints. Topics include: how the team started fast and the Bills defense was able to get stops early in the game, Ed Oliver's performance playing well on Thanksgiving, how the team bounced back with a win, and why it's important to feed off the other two phases of the game in the offense and special teams.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Fantastic News For Bills Fans This Week Against the Patriots

In case you've missed the buzz around Western New York, the Buffalo Bills have a huge game next Monday against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. It's the Bills second Monday Night Football game of the season (Tennessee Titans), but unlike the Titans game, this one will be played at home. It's the Bills fourth season in a row with a primetime matchup against New England.
NFL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills Mafia#Patriots#American Football#Bills De Mario Addison
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
FanSided

Why was Antonio Brown suspended, but not Aaron Rodgers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games for misrepresenting his vaccine status, yet Aaron Rodgers has not. On Thursday afternoon, the outcome of the NFL investigation into the allegation that Antonio Brown used a fake vaccine card became public. It was determined that Brown and two others “misrepresented (their) vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols,” resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Odell Beckham Jr. News

The Rams will potentially have to be without one of their best wideouts on Sunday against the Jaguars. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t practice on Thursday with a hip injury and his status is now up in the air. It doesn’t look like it’s a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers could get huge defensive boost after bye week

The Green Bay Packers have their bye week on the slate for Week 13, and that added rest could end up paying dividends for the team. The Packers host the Bears in Week 14, and they could end up getting two key defensive cogs back for the NFC North showdown. According to NFL Talk, Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander could be healthy enough to take the field for the Dec. 12 showdown.
NFL
FanSided

When’s the earliest Packers can win the NFC North?

The Green Bay Packers have a comfortable lead in the NFC North and look set to win the division for the third straight year under head coach Matt LaFleur. Currently sitting 3.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Vikings with just six weeks left in the regular season, the Packers could be crowned NFC North champions in the near future.
NFL
Miami Herald

Whoa. Wait. What!? Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa wins Week 12 title in latest Herald NFL QB rankings

WHOA. WHAT!? DOLPHINS’ TUA TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 12 TITLE IN MIAMI HERALD’S LATEST NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa wins his first career weekly title in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings, narrowly taking Week 12 honors with a 42.50-point game, lowest winning total of the season. The two previous Dolphins to win were Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 5 of 2020 and Jay Cutler in Week 9 of 2017. The big week lifted Tagovailoa one spot to 25th overall for the season. On the same field, Carolina’s Cam Newton suffered a minus-12.40-point game — worst in the league this season. Meanwhile Tampa’s Tom Brady maintains a comfortable hold on the No. 1 ranking, ahead of the L.A. Rams’ Matthew Stafford. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percent-based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the season. The top 20 chart (plus Dolphins) through Week 12:
NFL
Popculture

NFL Franchise Reportedly on the Verge of Being Sold

An NFL team is about to gain new ownership. According to Sportico, the Denver Broncos have had meetings with "sell-side bankers," which indicates that are getting ready to sell the team. Yahoo Sports reports that at least four different groups have met with the team that is currently controlled by the trust of late owner Pat Bowlen. Team spokesman Patrick Smythe told Yahoo Sports that the Broncos are "currently not for sale."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy