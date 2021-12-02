ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

3rd military medical team sent to Michigan amid COVID surge

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A third 22-member medical team from the U.S. military is being deployed to Michigan, where hospitals are grappling with record-high COVID-19 patients amid the state’s fourth surge of infections.

The nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists will assist Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw starting Dec. 12. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer calls it “much-needed relief.”

Two other 22-member teams began treating patients in Grand Rapids and Dearborn this week.

Defense Dept. reinforcements for Spectrum Health arrive this week

More than 4,500 people, most of them unvaccinated , were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases Wednesday. The 4,269 adults with confirmed infection surpassed the previous pandemic high that was reported two days earlier.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

