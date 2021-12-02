ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Epstein employee drove underage girls to house under Maxwell’s orders, jury told

By Josh Payne
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0854P3_0dCZDjaR00

The former housekeeper of Jeffrey Epstein has told a court he drove two underage girls to the disgraced financier’s house under instructions from Ghislaine Maxwell

Juan Patricio Alessi said on Thursday that he picked up one of Maxwell’s alleged victims, who gave evidence under the pseudonym “Jane”, and the Duke of York’s accuser Virginia Roberts to bring to Epstein’s Palm Beach estate when they appeared to be around 14-15 years old.

The 72-year-old witness told jurors he saw Jane’s contact details in Epstein’s telephone directory listed under masseuses.

The witness was handed a 58-page booklet on how 59-year-old Maxwell expected staff to behave and carry out their duties, including an order to “unless otherwise instructed, never disclose Mr Epstein and Ms Maxwell’s activities or whereabouts to anyone”.

The British socialite, described as the “lady of the house” by Mr Alessi, is accused of preying on vulnerable young girls and luring them to massage rooms to be molested by Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

The witness told jurors he had seen “many, many, many females” at Epstein’s Palm Beach house and “75, 80%” of those spending time at his pool were topless when visiting.

Earlier on Thursday, the witness told the court Maxwell ordered staff not to look in Epstein’s eyes when they spoke to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQyNN_0dCZDjaR00

Asked by Assistant United States Attorney Maurene Comey how many females he had seen at Epstein’s Palm Beach house, Mr Alessi said: “Many, many, many females.”

“About how many times did you see the female guests by the pool?”

“Many, many times. Hundreds of times.”

“What percentage of those times were these females topless?”

“75%, 80% probably.”

Mr Alessi then told jurors about the booklet he received from Ms Maxwell towards the end of his employment.

He said: “It was, I’m sorry to say, very degrading to me.

“Most of the pages were just unbelievable to me.”

Mr Alessi said the booklet gave staff a number of instructions, including how to address Epstein and how to dress themselves.

The witness was then presented with a more recent version of the booklet titled the “household manual”.

“How many, if any, young females do you remember seeing at Mr Epstein’s house?”

“Just two females that appeared to be underage to me.”

“How did you meet Jane?”

“I met Jane the first time she came to the house at Palm Beach with her mother.

“She was introduced by Ms Maxwell.”

“When you first met Jane how old was she?”

“I would say 14-15.

“I don’t know how old but she looked young.”

“About how many times do you remember seeing Jane at the house with her mother?”

“I remember at least three times with her mother.”

Mr Alessi said while at the Palm Beach house, Jane would spend her time with either Epstein or Ms Maxwell.

He continued: “I was told to pick her up either by Ms Maxwell or Mr Epstein.”

“Where do you remember picking her up?”

“I remember picking her up from school… and I picked up Jane from her house.”

Mr Alessi then told the court of the first time he met Virginia Roberts, who was in what looked like a “nurse’s uniform” outside a spa in Palm Beach.

The witness then told jurors he met Ms Roberts again later the same day at Epstein’s house.

“After that visit, about how often did she come to the house?”

“Very often.”

“Do you know how Virginia Roberts got to Epstein’s Palm Beach home when she visited?”

“She came with her boyfriend a couple of times and I was told to pick her up a couple of times from her house.”

“Did Ms Maxwell ever instruct you to pick up Virginia Roberts?”

“Yes she did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prAr9_0dCZDjaR00

Asked if Ms Roberts ever brought any other girls to the property, Mr Alessi said: “At the end of my stay here I saw her bring two other girls.”

Continuing her examination of the witness, Ms Comey asked: “About how often did Mr Epstein receive massages when you worked for him?”

“At the beginning he received about one, at the end of my stay he received about three a day.”

“Who scheduled Mr Epstein’s massages?”

“Ms Maxwell and Mr Epstein.”

Mr Alessi was then questioned about a directory in which a number of masseuses were listed for Epstein.

Asked if Jane was one of the names on the list, he said: “Yes it was her in the contact information.”

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Alessi said of Maxwell: “I understood she was the lady of the house.

“She told me she was going to be the lady of the house.”

Asked how his relationship with Epstein had changed while he worked for him, Mr Alessi said: “It went from being cordial to being more just professional.

“Our conversations became less and less and less.”

Questioned on whether he was given instructions on how to speak to Epstein by Maxwell, Mr Alessi said: “Only that I was supposed to speak to Mr Epstein when he asked me questions.

“At the end of my stay, I was told Jeffrey doesn’t like looking in his eyes so don’t look in his eyes, just look at another part of the room and answer him.”

“It was extensive preparations. It was very elaborate,” Mr Alessi said of Epstein’s arrivals in Palm Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ux3XW_0dCZDjaR00

“From the cleaning of the house, to change the sheets in his room, changing the sheets in the guest rooms, to the shopping, taking care of the cars, making sure the cars were clean, make sure there were 100 dollar bills in the car.

“The house needed to be immaculate – like a five star hotel.”

Mr Alessi also told jurors he stole 6,300 dollars from Epstein two years after he ended his employment at the Palm Beach house, calling it the “biggest mistake of my life.”

The witness said Epstein confronted him about the theft, and he agreed to pay the money back.

The full indictment against Maxwell lists six charges: conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy; and sex trafficking of a minor.

The defendant is further alleged to have lied under oath by hiding her participation in Epstein’s offences during a separate civil case.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell, who has been held in a US jail since her arrest in July last year, denies all charges.

The trial continues.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Beach House#Manhattan#British
mediaite.com

First Accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Testifies That Maxwell Was Epstein’s ‘Number Two’

The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “number two.”. The accuser, Lawrence Visoski, a former pilot, reportedly told the jury of five men and seven women on the second day of the trial, “Ms. Maxwell was number two. Mr. Epstein was a big number one.”
POLITICS
Vice

Jeffrey Epstein Spent Final Days In Fear of MS-13, Struggling With Constipation

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and child sex trafficker with close ties to powerful elites including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, spent his last days tormented by a cellmate whose incessant chatter kept him from sleeping, in fear of MS-13, and unable to take a shit, according to documents obtained from the Bureau of Prisons under a Freedom of Information Act request.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

Maxwell, Epstein were ‘partners in crime,’ prosecutor says

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were “partners in crime” in the sexual abuse of teenage girls, a prosecutor said Monday, while Maxwell’s lawyers said she was being made a scapegoat for a man’s bad behavior as the British socialite’s sex trafficking trial got underway in New York. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jeffrey Epstein accuser testifies that she met Trump at Mar-a-lago when she was 14

A woman who has accused the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein of abuse has testified during the trial of his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell that the disgraced financier drove her to Mar-a-Lago to meet former President Donald Trump when she was 14 years old. The accuser, going under the pseudonym “Jane” was cross-examined by the defence team on the third day of Ms Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial. More follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell defence blasted for ‘love letter’ to Epstein after likening him to James Bond

Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence team were accused of writing “a love letter to Jeffrey Epstein” after he was compared to a “21st century James Bond” and a Biblical figure as her trial finally got underway. American attorney Lisa Bloom told reporters ahead of the trial’s second day that lawyers for Ms Maxwell had written a “love letter” to the late financier, who was found dead in prison in 2019 and accused of sexually abusing underage girls. Ms Maxwell’s lawyer told the court that Epstein was akin to a “James Bond” who “stirred interest”. The lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, also compared...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

362K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy