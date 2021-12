16. Minnesota. The Vikings and Packers are the only two teams in the league with fewer than 10 giveaways this season. Minnesota has turned the ball over a league-low six times and the Packers are next with nine. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has quietly compiled a season worthy of MVP consideration with 21 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Vikings are 5-5 but three of their losses came either in overtime or on the opponent’s final possession. Last week: 20.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO