ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

NYPD Peacefully Ends Armed Standoff Outside United Nations

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNYPD police officers peacefully ended an armed standoff on Thursday with a man toting a weapon outside the headquarters of the United Nations near 42nd Street and First Avenue in...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Armed man outside UN arrested after standoff, lockdown

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down for several hours Thursday after a man was seen pacing outside one of its main gates with a loaded shotgun, holding it under his chin at times, police said. The man, who appeared to be...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Manhattan#The United Nations#Police#Nypd News#Nypdnews
Hartford Courant

Standoff ends peacefully in Coventry; Main Street reopens

A main road was shut down for seven hours and residents were told to stay put as heavily-armed officers swarmed historic Main Street in Coventry Thursday morning because of a man they suspected was holed up in an apartment with a gun. The man emerged peacefully — and unarmed — shortly after 10:30 a.m. and taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said. The shelter-in-place ...
COVENTRY, CT
The Independent

Manhattan knife attack kills Columbia University student and injures tourist

A pair of seemingly random, unprovoked stabbings has left a Columbia University student dead and a tourist in Manhattan injured, according to police. The student, identified as Davide Giri, 30, was stabbed in the stomach near West 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue just before 11pm on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai-Saint Luke's Hospital.Mr Giri was a computer science student and a PhD candidate at Columbia, according to his personal website. The university's president Lee Bollinger identified the student in an email to the school.“I write with great sorrow to share the tragic news that Davide Giri,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: Larry Davis Shoots 6 Corrupt NYPD Officers And Escapes 35 Years Ago

Some say he was 50 Cent before 50 Cent. Some called him “the Robin Hood of The Ghetto”, while the establishment dubbed him “the crack city terminator.” In the hood, his solution is considered the only possible answer to a continuous epidemic of police brutality. Some of your favorite rappers from French Montana to Lloyd Banks to Jay-Z have name-dropped him on their tracks and BET felt he was so important to American culture that their American Gangster series had to open with him, but only an educated few know why the name Larry Davis continues to ring bells more than three decades after that fateful night in November of ’86.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

WATCH: Killer caught on CCTV laughing with friend before stabbing him

A killer and the friend he murdered were captured on film laughing together shortly before he stabbed him to death with a large 'Rambo'-style knife. Sean Bulle was arrested in Shrewsbury two days after he stabbed Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, outside a flat when he became irritated with him following a drug deal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Cringeworthy video shows ‘MAGA rioter’ sobbing when police asked about Trump

A new viral video is making just about everyone cringe.In the clip, an emotional alleged MAGA rioter is seen starting to cry in front of FBI interrogators as he is being questioned. When asked about former President Donald Trump calling him to Washington D.C the waterworks NBC journalist Scott MacFarlane shared the clip on Twitter. He wrote, “NEW: Court orders release of video of FBI questioning US Capitol breach defendant Daniel Rodriguez. This is a first listen in the interrogation room. He questions election, cites Biden’s rallies and says he’s long been an InfoWars fan.”NEW: Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
myrtlebeachonline.com

‘What are you looking at?’ Seven men brutally beat stranger walking in NYC, video shows

“What are you looking at?” a man was asked before being brutally beaten by seven hooded strangers while walking in New York City, a video released by police shows. The 62-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was assaulted on the sidewalk in Manhattan in an attack captured on surveillance camera and authorities are searching for the unidentified male suspects, offering a $3,500 reward, police said on Twitter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Man Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend After Beating Her To A 'Bloody Pulp' During Thanksgiving Trip Abroad

A man from Spokane, Washington, Taylor Allen, was arrested in Mexico after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Sativa Transue during the couple's Thanksgiving trip abroad. Transue was found dead in their hotel room by a maid after guests at the hotel "heard screams in the middle of the night," according to Front Page Detective.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy