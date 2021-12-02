NYPD Peacefully Ends Armed Standoff Outside United Nations

A pair of seemingly random, unprovoked stabbings has left a Columbia University student dead and a tourist in Manhattan injured, according to police. The student, identified as Davide Giri, 30, was stabbed in the stomach near West 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue just before 11pm on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai-Saint Luke's Hospital.Mr Giri was a computer science student and a PhD candidate at Columbia, according to his personal website. The university's president Lee Bollinger identified the student in an email to the school.“I write with great sorrow to share the tragic news that Davide Giri,...
