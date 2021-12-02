ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Aer Lingus’ Manchester – New York service takes flight

travelmole.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAer Lingus celebrated the departure of its very first direct flight from Manchester to New York, JFK as the airline expands its transatlantic services for customers in the UK. It marks Aer Lingus’ first direct flight between the UK and the...

www.travelmole.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
fox35orlando.com

American Airlines flight diverted to Orlando due to 'possible mechanical issue'

ORLANDO, Fla. - A flight headed to North Carolina from West Palm Beach, Florida had to be diverted to Orlando because of a possible mechanical issue. According to American Airlines website, Flight 1845 left West Palm Beach on Saturday morning headed to Charlotte, North Carolina. The flight information was then updated to say the plane was being diverted to Orlando International Airport.
ORLANDO, FL
simpleflying.com

Azores Airlines’ Almost Transatlantic A321 Flight To New York

Azores Airlines has begun the first-ever non-stop service between New York JFK and Funchal, Madeira. It uses the A321neo, another example of how the aircraft can open up thin long-haul opportunities, and it comes shortly after Ryanair announced a base on Madeira. It seems that Azores Airlines will begin Ponta Delgada to JFK next year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelmole.com

Jet Airways mulling USD12 billion aircraft deal

Once bankrupt Jet Airways is in talks for a bumper $12 billion aircraft deal with Boeing. Its new owners UAE-based Murari Lal Jalan and UK investment firm Kalrock Capital, told Bloomberg News they could buy around 100 narrow-body jets. They plan to inject $200 million in equity over the next...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
Golf.com

Planning a European golf trip? Aer Lingus runs huge Black Friday sale

The world has done a lot of sitting at home over the last two years. In that same vein, the travel industry has taken a new form. Some people have neglected travel altogether, choosing to invest their time and resources into their day-to-day life. Others have chosen to travel locally, avoiding foreign lands and (in most cases) exhaustive travel restrictions in favor of some of the flavors of home.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester#Aer Lingus#Irish#Airbus
Time Out Global

British Airways is selling £299 return flights to New York – but only until tomorrow night

It may be a new week, but the Black Friday sales rumble on – so if you were planning a 2022 getaway but also want a bargain, now’s the time to book. British Airways has got in on the action, with extremely cheap packages on offer for next year. Looking for a trip to the USA now the borders are finally open? There are 20,000 flights to New York, Boston and Philadelphia available for just £299.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

United To Resume Stockholm-New York Service

United Airlines is set to resume its nonstop route between Stockholm, Sweden and New York City starting in May of 2022. The news was first reported by Aviation24, a Belgium-based airline-centric website focusing on European news. The seasonal daily service will begin May 14. “We are excited to return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

easyJet Manchester service to return along with increased London Gatwick flights at Aberdeen International Airport

The airline will double its daily summer frequency to London Gatwick and has confirmed its Manchester route will operate on a seasonal basis. The moves gives Aberdeen International Airport a night stop service which will benefit the business and leisure community heading to London. easyJet’s Manchester service will resume from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Best Life

American Airlines Is Cutting These 27 Flight Routes, Starting Jan. 4

Air travel is back and surging again after a challenging year amid the COVID pandemic. Now, airlines are struggling to keep up with demand while staffing shortages linger. American Airlines has dealt with some serious setbacks, as one of a handful of major U.S. carriers that had to abruptly cancel thousands of flights over the past few months. But while those were temporary cuts, American is getting ready to permanently chop at least 27 flight routes altogether in the coming year. Read on to find out where exactly the airline is ending service, starting in January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
digg.com

The Best And Worst Domestic And International Airlines, Ranked

Spirit has a fuel-efficient fleet, but it's still the worst domestic airline in America. Delta ranks first because of its punctuality — 86.7 percent of arrivals are on time — and low number of complaints. Hawaiian Airlines ranks second as the most punctual airline with an 87.7 percent on-time departure rate, and Horizon Air comes in third.
ECONOMY
travelmole.com

British Travel Awards registrations open

Registrations for the 2021/22 British Travel Awards (BTAs) open today December 6, with travel companies able to register for listing on the consumer facing voting form. This year registrations will be open for an extended period, until 22 May, to allow as many travel companies as possible to nominate their businesses for awards.
TRAVEL
travelmole.com

EasyJet holidays launches group booking service

Agents can now book group trips with easyJet holidays through a dedicated booking line. The new service gives customers increased flexibility and, for a limited time, offers savings of £25 off per person. The groups booking feature also offers a handpicked selection of holidays suitable for larger groups. Group bookings...
LIFESTYLE
Mental_Floss

The Best Airlines in the U.S. and the World

If you want to visit to a far-flung destination in a reasonable amount of time, flying is your only option. You may not be able to avoid taking a plane to your next vacation, but you do have a choice in which company will get you there. Below are the best airlines for traveling internationally and within the U.S.
LIFESTYLE
BOCANEWSNOW

MASK MANDATE: Local Airports Remind Florida Travelers They Must Wear Masks

Airport, Airplane Mask Mandate Extended To March 18, 2022. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All area airports are reminding travelers — or anyone planning to travel over the holidays — that masks are not a request. They’re a federal mandate. Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International […] The article MASK MANDATE: Local Airports Remind Florida Travelers They Must Wear Masks appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy