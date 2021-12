Former senator Sam Nunn (D-Ga.) and former energy secretary Ernest J. Moniz were right to raise the alarm about the growing risk of nuclear calamity in their Nov. 19 op-ed, “We must prevent the accidental launch of nuclear weapons,” but we respectfully dissent from their conclusion. Rather than concentrating on better securing the nine nations’ nuclear arsenals from unintentional use, we should be concentrating our efforts on eliminating those arsenals and ensuring that nuclear weapons are never again built. This can be done, and now is the time to do it: The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ nuclear doomsday clock again stands at 100 seconds to midnight — closer than it was at the height of the Cold War.

MILITARY ・ 11 DAYS AGO