Tenure is an outdated system that cheapens instruction quality and impedes diversity. Tenure began in the 1600s to protect unorthodox thought at religious colleges and entered the mainstream in the 1900s to bolster general academic freedom. Once professors have been rigorously vetted—a seven-year process on average—they earn the status of tenure with all of the privileges it entails. In this way, universities and colleges can select and retain highly qualified faculty while simultaneously ensuring their intellectual protection, or so the traditional justifications go. However, it's time to dismantle tenure, a system that in reality disincentivizes quality teaching and stifles institutional diversity.

COLLEGES ・ 17 DAYS AGO