Rob Vail

The Chicago Maroon
The Chicago Maroon
 4 days ago

To ensure the safety of our campus, the University...

The Chicago Maroon

After Another Student Death, the University Must Act

To ensure the safety of our campus, the University must be more reliable in its communications, improve student transportation options, and use its resources to foster a better future for the South Side. The past few weeks have been an incredibly disturbing time for UChicago students, faculty, and staff and...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Education
The Chicago Maroon

Hundreds Attend Rally Following Murder of Shaoxiong Zheng; Speakers Raise Differing Approaches to Reduce Violence

Over 300 students, faculty, and community members participated in a rally held on Tuesday, November 16, one week after the shooting death of Shaoxiong "Dennis" Zheng. Over 300 University of Chicago students, alumni, faculty, and community members gathered on the main quad on Tuesday for a rally with the slogan, “we are here to learn, not to die.” The rally, organized by over 40 students, demanded the University implement certain measures to increase safety and security, following the shooting death of Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng a week ago.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

“We are experiencing an existential crisis”: Faculty Letter Calls for Increased Safety and Security Actions in Hyde Park

In a public letter sent to University president Paul Alivisatos and Provost Ka Yee Lee, over 300 faculty members called on the University administration to make anti-violence a top priority, urging a larger border of University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) jurisdiction and increased surveillance and security guards in Hyde Park, among other recommendations.
CHICAGO, IL
Golden Corridor

Alivisatos, Lee, and Heath Describe New Safety Measures in Webinar

New safety measures, including surveillance cameras, more police patrols, and more transit options for students, will be implemented in Hyde Park according to a public safety webinar on Thursday afternoon. The event was hosted by University President Paul Alivisatos, Provost Ka Yee Lee, and Associate Vice President for Safety and Security Eric Heath, following a string of violent incidents in the neighborhood this week.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Golden Corridor

A step off campus is a step towards a deeper understanding of our community and your place in it. A few mornings ago, I biked to Promontory Point in hopes of catching the sunrise. Although I missed the exact moment the sun breached the surface of Lake Michigan, I arrived when the world was illuminated orange, aflame in the morning light. As I continued my journey north to downtown Chicago, I was struck by how the light fell upon my path. The sunlight hit the deep orange and red hues of the turning leaves, creating a golden corridor out of Hyde Park. UChicago can at times have an claustrophobic atmosphere: As campus becomes my entire life, one small inconvenience can make me feel as though my whole world will collapse. This is simply not the case. The city of Chicago is expansive, holding an abundant supply of sights, experiences, and people. Now that COVID-19 restrictions are (somewhat) lifted, it’s crucial to treat our city as if you were a first-year (especially if you actually are)—to find novelty in the old, to say yes to exploration, and to harbor a curiosity for all things not UChicago.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

U of C Students Re-Launch Fossil Fuel Divestment Campaign

For years, UChicago has voiced its commitment to environmental sustainability. Now, a student-run campaign is calling on the University to take what they see as a necessary next step to fulfilling this goal: cutting its financial ties with industries that contribute to planet-warming fossil fuels. Members of the student activist...
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Chancellor Zimmer Resigns From University of Austin Advisory Board

In a statement released via UChicago News on Monday, UChicago’s chancellor and former president Robert Zimmer announced his resignation from the University of Austin (UATX) Advisory Board. Zimmer resigned on November 11, following the release of a number of comments by the University of Austin that were critical of higher education with which he disagreed.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

University Extends Lyft Program to Seven Days Per Week Following Violence in Hyde Park

Beginning tonight, the University’s Lyft Ride Smart program will be extended to cover Lyft rides seven nights a week between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. the following day. This extension will last until Wednesday, November 24, according to an email sent to University students by Associate Vice President for Safety and Security Eric Heath and Dean of Students Michele Rasmussen. All currently enrolled students are eligible for the program.
CHICAGO, IL
Geoffrey Rees

Student Wellness Partners with UC Med for Expedited Symptomatic Testing

There have been 48 new cases of COVID-19 this week and 211 close contacts. According to the UChicago Forward update sent on November 12, there have been 48 new cases of COVID-19 this week and 211 close contacts, bringing the campus positivity rate to 0.34 percent for this week. Three of these cases were found through surveillance testing. There are fewer than five students isolating on campus and 16 isolating off-campus.
EDUCATION
What We're Thankful For

Geoffrey Rees

Should professors create environments where students feel completely free to speak their minds or should students appreciate professors who hold students to higher standards of argumentation?
EDUCATION
The Chicago Maroon

What We're Thankful For

Per tradition, The Maroon editorial board does its best to practice gratitude. As is tradition, The Maroon would like to take the opportunity to highlight a year of ups and downs. Like everyone else on campus, we’re thrilled to be back in person. Here are a few highlights:. We love...
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

The Lululemonification of Hyde Park

The opening of a Lululemon is just the next item on the University’s long résumé of gentrification. It’s a topic we avoid in our protected Hyde Park bubble but inevitably find intruding our thoughts. It may first enter your mind as you search for apartment leases next year and view rent prices. Perhaps the luxury high-rise apartment buildings sprouting up near the lake invoke its name. You may even notice it next time you walk down East 53rd Street and see a new high-end lifestyle retailer emerging each time: CorePower Yoga, Sweetgreen, and now Lululemon.
CHICAGO, IL
builtinchicago.org

How Vail Systems is Giving Opportunities to CPS Students

Giving back takes two very important steps: Identifying a problem and taking steps toward solving it. This Giving Tuesday, Vail Systems has done both through a partnership with the Seneca Foundation that aims to give Black and Latino Chicago Pubic Schools (CPS) graduates a foothold in the local tech industry.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD Job Fair Nets 56 Teachers

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD’s job fair held earlier today was a resounding success, netting the school district 56 teachers. A Fort Worth ISD spokesperson called the job fair “well attended” and noted that the district received good feedback. The push for new hires and rehires is a result of the upheavals experienced since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Workers have resigned or changed jobs all across the workforce, and teaching is no exception. “Now more than ever, every industry that’s been hit with the post pandemic effect, and trying to find personnel and people to hire, it’s been tough,” Raul Pena, the district’s Chief Talent Officer, said Friday. To incentivize new and former teachers to return to the district, FWISD offered a starting salary of nearly $60,000. With additional bonuses being offered, the total pay offered for next year for some could even approach $70,000. Pending background checks and the other parts of the hiring process, the 56 teachers hired may start as early as January.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Chicago Maroon

The Chicago Maroon

Chicago, IL
First published in 1892, The Chicago Maroon is the University of Chicago's award-winning student newspaper of record.

