FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD’s job fair held earlier today was a resounding success, netting the school district 56 teachers.
A Fort Worth ISD spokesperson called the job fair “well attended” and noted that the district received good feedback.
The push for new hires and rehires is a result of the upheavals experienced since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Workers have resigned or changed jobs all across the workforce, and teaching is no exception.
“Now more than ever, every industry that’s been hit with the post pandemic effect, and trying to find personnel and people to hire, it’s been tough,” Raul Pena, the district’s Chief Talent Officer, said Friday.
To incentivize new and former teachers to return to the district, FWISD offered a starting salary of nearly $60,000. With additional bonuses being offered, the total pay offered for next year for some could even approach $70,000.
Pending background checks and the other parts of the hiring process, the 56 teachers hired may start as early as January.
