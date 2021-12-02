Trailer for documentary ‘Ailey’ drops

Keanu Reeves returns as The One in an exciting trailer for The Matrix Resurrections which places emphasis on deja vu. In a jam-packed new trailer after the first trailer aired earlier this year which featured a return to form after The Matrix Revolutions, Neo returns in a SciFi battle The Matrix trilogy is known for. Although the trailer seems to heavily implement deja vu for the titular characters, I did not see a whole lot of Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith, or Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus. But with how intricate The Matrix storyline is, it will surely make sense with a new Agent Johnson, and actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II taking the reins as Morpheus.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO