Texans DE Jonathan Greenard asks fans to help him get to the Pro Bowl

Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard is asking fans to vote for him for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

The former 2020 third-round pick from Florida posted a short video of himself on Twitter Wednesday afternoon and encouraged fans to simply retweet his tweet as each retweet counts as a vote.

Greenard is having a decent season for Houston, leading the team with 8.0 sacks, the largest number of sacks since 2018 when J.J. Watt had 16.0.

At 2-9, the Texans don’t have much to show for league-wide merit. If Greenard were able to make the Pro Bowl, it would extend Houston’s streak of having at least one Pro Bowler on the AFC roster out to 18 seasons. The last time Houston didn’t have a Pro Bowler was in 2003, Andre Johnson’s rookie year, who later became the Texans’ first ever Pro Bowler following the 2004 campaign.