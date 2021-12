KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State University soccer coaching staff of been selected as the United Soccer Coaches 2021 Division II Central Region Staff of the Year. The Beavers, led by Head Coach Jim Stone and assisted by Mike Korman and Julian Licata, were one of 60 staffs (30 men's and 30 women's) across all three NCAA Divisions to receive Regional Staff of the Year honors. In addition, the Regional Staffs of the Year recipients have been placed on the ballot for United Soccer Coaches National Staff of the Year consideration within their respective NCAA division.

