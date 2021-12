Chicagoans who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 are at highest risk of getting seriously ill from the omicron variant of COVID-19, Chicago’s top doctor said Tuesday. While the omicron variant of COVID-19 has yet to be discovered in the United States, Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said she expected it would be detected shortly — and that it would likely overwhelm the delta variant of COVID-19, which fueled a surge of cases in Chicago this summer and fall.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO