In a nearly unanimous vote, the New York City Council approved the Gowanus rezoning after years of deliberation and controversy. Under the rezoning, approved in a 47-1 vote, an expected 8,000 new apartments — including 3,000 permanently affordable units — could be built in the area. The new measure also includes $174M for new sewer infrastructure in the neighborhood, $200M to renovate existing public housing, $10M for new street and sidewalk improvements, as well as other investment in public buildings, new public space and increased tenant support.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO