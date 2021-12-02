ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Partnership to address inequities in 76104 ZIP code

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 4 days ago

United Way of Tarrant County and BRAVE/R Together have formed a partnership for an equity inclusion project that focuses on the Morningside, Hillside and Historic Southside neighborhoods in the 76104 ZIP code.

The BRAVE/R Together project is a collaboration of nonprofits, public officials, community leaders and the private sector working to support neighborhoods in 76104, to the east of I-35W, that experience disparities in education, healthcare, housing and unemployment.

“The proud history and legacy of Morningside, Hillside and the Historic Southside communities demands that we pay attention to these neighborhoods and provide them with equal opportunities to prosper,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “Bringing together people is key to the success of the project. Through listening and learning, coupled with a strategic and data-driven approach, we can develop innovative solutions to rebuild and transform 76104 into vibrant neighborhoods.”

Key activities for the BRAVE/R Together project include an equity audit, convening leaders and residents for cohorts focused on racial inequities, building team capacity for community conversations, creating a community grant program, building data and training participants on how to use data to achieve equitable outcomes.

BRAVE/R Together Community Grant

As part of the BRAVE/R Together project, grants of up to $10,000 are available to eligible 501(c)(3) organizations, grassroots entities and individuals working to address disparities in the Morningside, Hillside and Historic Southside communities.

Funds can be used for various purposes, including specific projects, programming and capacity building, and will be tracked to ensure accountability in achieving the program’s goals and creating opportunity in the neighborhood.

Learn more on the BRAVE/R Together website.

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

