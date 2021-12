The Ballon d'Or has been the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo award for the past few years, but with Luka Modric winning in 2018 and the award being canceled in 2020, it feels like the dominance of the big two is waning meaning that Monday's ceremony on Paramount+ is more wide open than ever. With no dominant favorite, whoever happens to be having the best performance in a given month from the big five leagues has been tipped to win it this year as Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema, and Jorginho have been mentioned but Robert Lewandowski's 64 goals in 2021 put him in pole position if anybody is to topple Messi.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO