As these days get colder it's nice to find something warm to put in your belly. Many opt for coffee or, during the holiday season might go for warm cider. Me? I'm all about hot chocolate as my go-to warm drink of choice. I was at a local cafe in Yakima when I saw someone drinking this monstrosity. It was a pure 'I'll have what they're having' moment.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO