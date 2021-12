Amongst online maelstrom following the Rams soul-crushing loss to Kyle Shanahan and the Niners, there was an actual discussion as to whether or not Sean McVay is the guy. A month ago it looked as though it was the Niner fans that turned on Shanahan judging by how few of them were still calling him by his first name. How quickly things have changed. That’s not to say Sean McVay hasn’t earned some ire after the last two weeks and while most of the rage goes towards Raheem Morris, McVay has now found himself under the microscope. This bye-week represents the most important bye-week of Sean McVay’s career because he’s been punched in the mouth twice and his stubbornness is largely to blame.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO