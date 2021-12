Rookies had extra challenges in the past two years as NASCAR instituted restrictive weekend schedules designed to allow for greater social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is likely not a coincident that two of Chase Briscoe's three top-10s last year came in debut races on new tracks. It may yet turn out to be equally unsurprising that his three best finishes came on road courses.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO