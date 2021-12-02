VMware IT Academy Webinar: New Modern Apps Course

With lot of new features and capabilities announced at VMworld about a month back, VMware Cloud on AWS is going big again with some exciting announcements at re:Invent 2021. For last 4+ years, VMware Cloud on AWS has been helping customers in their hybrid cloud journey by providing them a deeply integrated hybrid cloud environment for vSphere workloads. Based on customer needs, we have released 17 major SDDC releases with 300+ new features and expanded regional availability of the service to 19 global AWS regions. Customers have been using VMware Cloud on AWS for variety of use cases such as cloud migration, data center extension, virtual desktops, disaster recovery and app modernization. You can check out these case studies to learn more about how customers across different industries and geographies are using VMware Cloud on AWS for variety of use cases.

