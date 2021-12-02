ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

VMware IT Academy Webinar: New Modern Apps Course

By josgomez
vmware.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShow your commitment to teaching innovative technology. We invite you to register to this webinar that will...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Learn the 4 Security Requirements for Modern Apps

Flying cars will be available by 2024 — or so they say. Imagine cars being able to run their errands faster, be safer off the ground, and allow for higher-level observability. In the cybersecurity world, we have our own version of a flying car: modern applications. Modern apps are extremely multi-faceted: housing microservices/APIs, they are SLO/SLI driven, and native to the multi-cloud. The innovative and futuristic feel of modern apps is exciting, but the transition to them doesn’t come without complications. Despite modern app complexities, there are standard security best practices you can use to meet your challenges and continue to move your enterprise forward.
SOFTWARE
SwimInfo

Dawn Weatherwax Sports Nutrition Academy is Launching Online Nutrition Courses

These online nutrition programs will feature aspects for Holiday Training, daily and all-day swim meets. This is a first in the world of holiday-focused programs for youth swimmers. The Holiday Training program launches on December 9th, 2021. Replays of archived content are available as well as access to the program...
FITNESS
thefastmode.com

Kyndryl, VMware to Accelerate Customers’ App Modernization and Cloud Services

Kyndryl and VMware announced an expansion of the companies’ strategic partnership focused on app modernization and multi-cloud services. This collaboration will enable customers to enhance their digital innovation and business transformation with enterprise control. The primary goal of the expanded partnership is to accelerate IT and business reinvention for customers...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

NEW-SSHSession cmdlet is not working on vmware 7U2 and higher

I see, that I am not able to log to the ESXi host via cmdlet "NEW-SSHSession" after upgrade to vmware 7 U2 (or wmware 7U3), still working on vmware 7 U1. Is some reason for this, or is some workaround? I used this sequence:. New-SSHSession -ComputerName $Server -Credential $Credentials -AcceptKey.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Course#Apps#Webinar#Vmware
martechseries.com

Leading the Way: Introducing Leader’s Calendar AI, the AI-Based Data and Smart Scheduling App Revolutionizing Modern Business

The New Cutting-Edge Mobile App Leverages the Power of AI and Automation to Help Businesses Thrive Amid the Digital Age. As the world around us changes, we need modern solutions to match. Gone are the days of cold calling from the phone book, the relentless back and forth of scheduling meetings, and a Rolodex of correspondence. In the digital age where everything is at the tip of one’s fingers, communication can be chaotic — especially for businesses and professionals trying to keep up with the competition and pace of modern business. Leader, the industry leader in developing cutting-edge solutions using artificial intelligence has launched Calendar AI to become the one-stop shop for business communication needs.
CELL PHONES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New Dating App Launches in STL

A new dating app has launched exclusively in Saint Louis! Approach is a dating app that empowers users to forge real human connections by bridging the gap between online dating and meeting in person at local businesses. Approach is meant for everyone, regardless of your gender identity or sexuality, Approach is designed to find your person, in person. Support local while looking for your forever partner - benefit from food, drink, and other specials within the app while building chemistry at local businesses.
CELL PHONES
vmware.com

New Replication Settings in VMware Cloud Director Availability 4.3

VMware Cloud Director Availability 4.3 comes with various extensions to the existing DR capabilities. They improve the flexibility of the offered service, making it suitable for a broader set of end customers. The most significant new features to mention are supporting 1 minute RPO and introducing the advanced retention rules.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

What’s New in VMware Horizon 8 2111: Service, security, and experience features

VMware Horizon newest release 8 version 2111 is now available and includes new features that deliver extended service, security, tool optimizations, and enhanced admin and end-user experiences all designed to improve Horizon and the delivery of virtual desktops and apps. This blog will cover the key features released. For a complete list, visit the VMware Horizon 8 2111 Release Notes.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

VMware Cloud on AWS: New Region, External Storage and Purchasing Options

With lot of new features and capabilities announced at VMworld about a month back, VMware Cloud on AWS is going big again with some exciting announcements at re:Invent 2021. For last 4+ years, VMware Cloud on AWS has been helping customers in their hybrid cloud journey by providing them a deeply integrated hybrid cloud environment for vSphere workloads. Based on customer needs, we have released 17 major SDDC releases with 300+ new features and expanded regional availability of the service to 19 global AWS regions. Customers have been using VMware Cloud on AWS for variety of use cases such as cloud migration, data center extension, virtual desktops, disaster recovery and app modernization. You can check out these case studies to learn more about how customers across different industries and geographies are using VMware Cloud on AWS for variety of use cases.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Can not start any VM - Exception 0xc0000005 (access violation) has occurred.

From the vmware.log, VMware Workstation has detected Hyper-V on the Windows 11 host. Follow the instructions in this KB in disabling Hyper-V Memory Integrity should also be OFF. (Windows Security -> Device Security -> Core Isolation). Once Hyper-V is OFF the Monitor Mode in the vmware.log should show CPL0 (aside...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Retreive VM TAGs association via VMware SOAP API

We need to retreive VM Tags via VMware SOAP API. Through the SOAP API we have been able to retrieve all the information related to the VMs that we needed (querying Managed Object - HostSystem), including the "custom attributes" except for the TAGs (we need to read the tag association of VMs)
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Cannot connect to guest, but host has can access internet

I upgraded lately to Workstation 16 and I have huge problems with connectivity and I am already kind of frutrated from the issue. The problem: I have ubuntu 20.04 runnig the latest Vmware tools and the newest version of Workstation. Guest can ping host (192.168.67.2) and it can access internet through NAT network adapter but host cannot access guest at all - no ping reply or TCP connection possible.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vsphere with tanzu API Server Endpoint FQDN

Hi team,,,Iam configuring sphere with Tanzu with NSX-T .while configuring workload network pane there is optional colum "API Server Endpoint FQDN" .Can someone help me to understand what exactly expected here .Do I need to pre create any DNS entries for this ?. I tried creating a DNS entry for...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Cloud computing: Spreading the risk with the multicloud approach

Rather than relying on a single cloud provider, a multicloud strategy is one where companies look to use cloud computing applications and services from a range of different suppliers: this can give them the benefits of avoiding vendor lock-in, more competitive pricing (from shopping around), and greater resistance to outages should they occur.
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

The Evolution of Natural Language Processing: 2021-2022

Last year, I wrote about my top four predictions for natural language processing (NLP) in 2021. As we approach 2022, a lot has happened in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and NLP is behind a lot of that momentum. Growth has continued steadily, with 90% of tech leaders indicating that their NLP budgets have increased at least 10-30% over the last year.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Vcenter 6.7 Java consumes all memory

I have been having this issue since I moved to 6.7, Java.exe continues to consumes all memory and render the server useless. I have reboot and that lasts about a day or so, VMware supports answer is to moved to 7.0 the appliance. I was told by 2 different Techs...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Accessing datastores from two different environments

I have a current production environment consisting of vCenter/ESXi hosts version 6.5. I am building a brand new environment with new vCenter/ESXi 7 hosts on new hardware. The datastores (consisting of NFS & iSCSI) will remain the same. My goal is once the configurations and testing are done, I will turn off the VMs from the 6.5 environment and add/register the VMs onto the new environment. We try to attempt this in the 60 days evaluation period.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy