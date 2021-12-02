Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has 1,027 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions this year. He’s lit up stat sheets and popularized the dance move “the Griddy” along the way.

During the month of November, he tallied more than 140 receiving yards in two of his four games. Jefferson has been on a tear recently. On Thursday, he earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award.

Jefferson had 83 receiving yards in the loss to the 49ers most recently. Minnesota fell to 5-6 overall in that matchup. However, the Vikings have an easier matchup ahead — this week against the Lions.

Minnesota could move its record back .500 against a team that’s 0-10-1 heading in to Week 13. If the Vikings want to do so, they could use some help from their star second-year wide receiver.