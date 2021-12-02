ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

 2 days ago
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has 1,027 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions this year. He’s lit up stat sheets and popularized the dance move “the Griddy” along the way.

During the month of November, he tallied more than 140 receiving yards in two of his four games. Jefferson has been on a tear recently. On Thursday, he earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award.

Jefferson had 83 receiving yards in the loss to the 49ers most recently. Minnesota fell to 5-6 overall in that matchup. However, the Vikings have an easier matchup ahead — this week against the Lions.

Minnesota could move its record back .500 against a team that’s 0-10-1 heading in to Week 13. If the Vikings want to do so, they could use some help from their star second-year wide receiver.

Pioneer Press

Charley Walters: Vikings’ Justin Jefferson in line to strike it rich

Justin Jefferson is playing for $1.2 million in salary this season in the second year of an initial $13.1 million, four-year first-round (No. 22 overall) contract. If the Vikings wide receiver stays healthy and produces the way he has, his next contract, in two years, should be colossal. The NFL...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings Win Instant Classic Over Packers, 34-31, Behind Another Justin Jefferson Explosion

The Vikings have played dramatic, thrilling, teeth-clenching football games all season long, but that one was on another level. The twists and turns, particularly late in the fourth quarter, were straight out of a movie. There were huge plays, big penalties, overturned interceptions, sudden changes of momentum, and everything in between. It would've been a wildly entertaining game against anyone, but the fact that the opponent on this afternoon was the Green Bay Packers just sent it over the top.
NFL
Brainerd Dispatch

Justin Jefferson scores 2 touchdowns as Vikings defeat Packers

MINNEAPOLIS -- As he warmed up Sunday morning, second-year receiver Justin Jefferson wore a black T-shirt bearing four images of Randy Moss. Hours later, Jefferson dazzled against the rival Green Bay Packers, turning in a performance that would make the Minnesota Vikings legend proud. The 22-year-old topped 100 receiving yards...
NFL
State
Minnesota State
Wiscnews.com

'Trying to be a legend': Justin Jefferson proves worth yet again as Vikings edge Packers

Justin Jefferson wore a Randy Moss T-shirt in warmups on Sunday, proof that Minnesota greats appreciate history. Remember, Prince wore a ruffled shirt, just like Jimi Hendrix. Jefferson dressed for success, then undressed the Packers secondary in a performance that made you wonder if the Vikings have another receiver running a fly route toward the Hall of Fame.
NFL
FOX Sports

Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins have Minnesota Vikings on rise in NFC North

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was all smiles following his team's wild 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. And he had every right to be. The Vikings had just handed their more-heralded NFC North rivals only their third loss the season, pulling within two games of the division lead in the process.
NFL
247Sports

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson 'trying to be a legend' like Randy Moss

The Minnesota Vikings won their second straight game on Sunday, beating the Green Bay Packers by three points. In the game, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had over 100 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in a performance that reminded some of Vikings legend Randy Moss. And Jefferson is not afraid to embrace those comparisons even though his career is young.
NFL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: Airing it out: Vikings’ new approach allows Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson to lead way

There was a time not long ago when Kirk Cousins having the ball with the scored tied late in the fourth quarter of a Vikings-Packers game would have caused a feeling of dread inside U.S. Bank Stadium. The assumption would have been that after a three-and-out, or worse, Aaron Rodgers would get the ball and lead the Packers to the winning touchdown or field goal.
NFL
FanSided

Why the Vikings should line Justin Jefferson in the backfield more often

Justin Jefferson is the best playmaker for the Minnesota Vikings and it is time they start treating him like it. After voicing some of his concern with a lack of touches earlier this season, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson has been nothing short of amazing. With two straight performances of 140-plus total yards, Jefferson is putting on a clinic as the Vikings fight for a playoff spot.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
FanSided

Why was Antonio Brown suspended, but not Aaron Rodgers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games for misrepresenting his vaccine status, yet Aaron Rodgers has not. On Thursday afternoon, the outcome of the NFL investigation into the allegation that Antonio Brown used a fake vaccine card became public. It was determined that Brown and two others “misrepresented (their) vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols,” resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
The Ringer

Tua Tagovailoa Is the Best RPO Passer in the League—and That’s All

Do you know which quarterback leads the league in completion percentage since Week 6? It’s Tua Tagovailoa. Now, that doesn’t really matter too much. Completion percentage is a relatively meaningless statistic, and it’s far more informative to use completion percentage over expectation, a more dynamic stat that accounts for a variety of factors—target depth, tight windows—to help filter out which quarterbacks are boosting their numbers with easy completions. And the league leader in completion percentage over expectation for the past six weeks is …
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

