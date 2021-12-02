People On The Move

An Austin, Texas-based real estate developer this week closed on its purchase of several South End parcels that are currently home to the Alliance Center for Education. In two separate transactions, Aspen Heights Partners purchased about 2.75 acres for more than $4 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The Alliance Center for Education sold its 2.29 acres on Baltimore Avenue, Remount Road and Norfolk Avenue to the developer for $3.28 million, and United Methodist Women sold its 0.52-acre property at 2711 Norfolk Ave. for $770,500. Both sales closed Dec. 1.
