Real Estate

People On The Move

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJarrod Cone is senior counsel in the Real Estate group in the Fort Worth office. He assists...

17-story apartment project pitched for Dinkytown

Landmark Properties, a Georgia-based developer that's making its market entry in the Twin Cities, has proposed a 17-story student apartment tower for the heart of Dinkytown. The apartment building would rise on half a block along Sixth Street SE, between 14th Avenue SE and 15th Avenue SE. Ten residential buildings and houses would be demolished to make way for the 324-unit project, according to Landmark's plans submitted to the city.
Texas developer acquires South End property, paving way for multifamily project

An Austin, Texas-based real estate developer this week closed on its purchase of several South End parcels that are currently home to the Alliance Center for Education. In two separate transactions, Aspen Heights Partners purchased about 2.75 acres for more than $4 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The Alliance Center for Education sold its 2.29 acres on Baltimore Avenue, Remount Road and Norfolk Avenue to the developer for $3.28 million, and United Methodist Women sold its 0.52-acre property at 2711 Norfolk Ave. for $770,500. Both sales closed Dec. 1.
Common House Selling Mistakes According to the Experts

There are many reasons for people to sell their houses. It can be because they have relocated for work, or because they are getting ready to send their kids off to college, or because they just want a change of pace. In any case, selling a house is a big step since it can affect your finances significantly. It can influence what kind of home you’ll be able to purchase next, and it may also affect if you’ll be able to keep your current lifestyle. This is why it’s essential for you to take note of the common mistakes that other homeowners have done and avoid doing them yourself.
January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
U.S. mortgage rates again remain flat

After several weeks of declines, U.S. mortgage rates essentially held steady for the second straight week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.11% for the week ending Dec. 2 — up from 3.10% last week. Five months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.71%.
A Couple Stored Ira Gold at Home. They Owe the IRS More Than $300,000

It can be risky to invest retirement-plan funds in abstruse assets without proper advice. A husband and a wife in Rhode Island have learned that lesson the challenging way. It’s an official law that owners of individual retirement accounts with assets invested in gold and silver coins can’t secure them in a safe at their home. A personal retirement account in the United States is a form of “individual retirement plan,” granted by many economic institutions that provide tax advantages for retirement savings.
BM Technologies buying Seattle's First Sound Bank to gain charter

Seattle-based First Sound Bank is joining a financial technology company. Last month, fintech company BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) announced plans to acquire First Sound for roughly $23 million in cash. The combined company will go by BMTX Bank, and the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, will provide BMTX with its own bank charter, eliminating the need for BMTX to run its banking services through a partner bank.
Here are the 25 highest-paying occupations in the Philadelphia metro area

Medical jobs dominate Greater Philadelphia's wage battle, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with nine of the region's 10 highest-earning professions coming from the health care industry. The highest annual salary rankings come from the most recent BLS data on estimated wages by profession, which is calculated...
A digital-first approach drives client satisfaction and business success in Philadelphia

Technology is ingrained in the fabric of our everyday lives and has become even more so over the past year and a half as clients expect businesses to offer their products and services through online and mobile solutions and tools. That’s why businesses need to find a way to stand out from the crowd while continuing to keep clients at the center of everything.
