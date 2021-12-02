FDA Rejects Novel Agent for Chemo-induced Neutropenia

Afsaneh Barzi, MD, PhD: There are good chemotherapy combinations in this patient population. We talked about FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] based on the ABC-06 trial, and we talked about 5-FU [fluorouracil] and Onivyde [liposomal irinotecan] based on the NIFTY trial. There are targeted therapies for patients we are identifying, and in those who are MSI [microsatellite instability]-high, pembrolizumab remains a recommended second-line therapy in this patient population. Outside of that, although there are some smaller studies and a recommendation by NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] to consider immunotherapy in subsequent lines of therapy, I would say I don’t have any high-quality data to strongly recommend immunotherapy. I think we have very good chemotherapy options that have shown efficacy in trials and very good targeted therapy options, if you’re thinking about immunotherapy, we should really see trials that are evaluating immunotherapy in second and subsequent lines of therapy. Additionally, if immunotherapy makes its way to the frontline setting, and if patients are all potentially exposed to immunotherapy in the frontline setting, the role of this treatment in subsequent lines of therapy is going to go away. Immunotherapy in the second and subsequent lines of therapy for cholangiocarcinoma is not high on my list for most patients.

