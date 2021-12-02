ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA Rejects Novel Agent for Chemo-induced Neutropenia

By Zosia Chustecka
Medscape News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe novel agent plinabulin (under development by BeyondSpring) has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as the agency announced Wednesday that more clinical data is need. The company had applied for approval for use of plinabulin in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) for the...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer or Moderna: Which COVID Vaccine Is Better?

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cancernetwork.com

FDA Issues Complete Response Letter to Plinabulin Application for Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia

A complete response letter has been issued to BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals for plinabulin plus granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The FDA has issued a complete response letter to the makers of plinabulin regarding a new drug application for the agent in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF)...
INDUSTRY
UPI News

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds

Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021.
INDUSTRY
cancernetwork.com

Quizartinib/Chemo Combo Shows Superiority Over Chemo Alone in Adults with Newly Diagnosed FLT3-ITD–Positive AML

Investigators announced positive topline results for the phase 3 QuANTUM-First trial, assessing the use of quizartinib plus chemotherapy for adult patients with newly diagnosed FLT3-ITD–positive acute myeloid leukemia. The combination of quizartinib and chemotherapy yielded a superior overall survival (OS) vs chemotherapy alone in adult patients with newly diagnosed FLT3-ITD–positive...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Neutropenia#Breast Cancer#Novel Agent For Chemo#Beyondspring#G Csf#Medscape Medical News#Pegfilgrastim
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Novel I/O Agent for Advanced Melanoma

BNT111, an immunotherapy agent under investigation in a phase 2 study, has been granted fast track designation by the FDA. The FDA has granted fast track designation to the investigational immunotherapy agent, BNT111 (FixVac), for the treatment of patients with advanced melanoma, according to a press release issued by BioTech SE.1.
CANCER
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Rejects Promising New Drug That Prevents Low White Blood Cell Counts in Patients Receiving Chemotherapy

The FDA delivered a blow on Wednesday to the millions of cancer patients who face the prospect of declines in white blood cell counts during chemotherapy — a condition known as chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) — when it denied approval for a promising new agent that has been under Priority Review: Plinabulin. But the news is not all bad. The agency has asked the manufacturer to provide additional data to support its application, indicating that plinabulin might still play a part in future cancer care.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Sequencing Therapy With Novel Agents in Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Afsaneh Barzi, MD, PhD: There are good chemotherapy combinations in this patient population. We talked about FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] based on the ABC-06 trial, and we talked about 5-FU [fluorouracil] and Onivyde [liposomal irinotecan] based on the NIFTY trial. There are targeted therapies for patients we are identifying, and in those who are MSI [microsatellite instability]-high, pembrolizumab remains a recommended second-line therapy in this patient population. Outside of that, although there are some smaller studies and a recommendation by NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] to consider immunotherapy in subsequent lines of therapy, I would say I don’t have any high-quality data to strongly recommend immunotherapy. I think we have very good chemotherapy options that have shown efficacy in trials and very good targeted therapy options, if you’re thinking about immunotherapy, we should really see trials that are evaluating immunotherapy in second and subsequent lines of therapy. Additionally, if immunotherapy makes its way to the frontline setting, and if patients are all potentially exposed to immunotherapy in the frontline setting, the role of this treatment in subsequent lines of therapy is going to go away. Immunotherapy in the second and subsequent lines of therapy for cholangiocarcinoma is not high on my list for most patients.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
MedCity News

FDA turns down BeyondSpring chemo complication drug, asks for another trial

The standard of care for a potentially life-threatening complication of chemotherapy is a 30-year old drug that doesn’t kick in until the second week of treatment. BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals’ bid to offer a new treatment option that works in week one must wait a little longer after the FDA turned down the biotech’s application seeking regulatory approval.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

Novel Agent May Be Game-Changer in Rare Genetic Disease

A novel oral agent may represent a game-changer for patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease, a rare genetic disorder that increases the risk of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers, a new phase 2 trial suggests. The majority of patients with VHL who received belzutifan (Welireg), a hypoxia-inducible factor 2α...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Upadacitinib Delivers Rapid Response in Ulcerative Colitis

Induction therapy with Janus kinase inhibitor upadacitinib is superior to placebo for patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), regardless of prior biologic treatments, based on results of the phase 3 U-ACHIEVE trial. Clinical responses in the upadacitinib group occurred as soon as 2 weeks and were sustained...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Rituximab Plus Chemo for Select Pediatric Hematologic Malignancies

The FDA has approved rituximab plus chemotherapy for previously untreated pediatric CD20-postive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, Burkitt lymphoma, Burkitt-like lymphoma, and mature B-cell acute leukemia following results from the phase 3 Inter-B-NHL Ritux 2010 study. A combination of rituximab (Rituxan) and chemotherapy was approved by the FDA for the treatment...
HEALTH
Medscape News

FDA Approves Rituximab for Multiple Pediatric Cancers

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved rituximab (Rituxan) in combination with chemotherapy for pediatric patients (age 6 months to <18 years) with previously untreated, advanced stage, CD20-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), Burkitt lymphoma (BL), Burkitt-like lymphoma (BLL), or mature B-cell acute leukemia (B-AL). Previously, rituximab was approved...
CANCER
Best Life

Moderna Just Announced This Major Benefit Over Pfizer's Vaccine

Millions of people in the U.S. have gotten an additional COVID shot to try to increase their protection against the virus still circulating across the country. Many health officials have maintained that only the most vulnerable need a booster, however, as the current vaccines are still effective at preventing severe COVID. But that doesn't mean all three vaccines were created equal. Recent research has suggested that Moderna's vaccine might be most effective at staving off severe infection, with a Sept. 24 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirming that the Moderna vaccine has remained 93 percent effective against COVID hospitalization. And that's not the only reason that Moderna has an upper hand, according to new data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy