Hurst Farm in Andover has a honey of a store

Shari Hurst at the Hurst Farm Country Store in Andover,open year-round. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

ANDOVER — Up on a hill over looking Andover lies the approximately 30 acres that make up Hurst Farm that produces and sells its own crops.

The matron of the Hurst family, Shari, said her father-in-law bought the property in the 1960s and that the family went to full-time farming in 1983.

Their two major crops are honey and maple syrup.

Hurst Farm

Where: 746 East St., Andover.

Sells: The farm’s own honey and maple syrup; seasonal organic produce; jams, jellies.

hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: On Facebook: Hurst Farm.

As you drive up the road to their 746 East St. address, you can see, along the left side, beehives lined along the forest boundary.

When harvested, the Hurst family bottles up the honey and sells it along with other honeys that have been harvested across the country.

Their own brand has wildflowers as its primary source, made from their bees. They also sell several other varieties, including orange blossom, mesquite, and avocado.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Hurst said of the avocado honey. “It’s creamy and buttery like an avocado, but it doesn’t taste like an avocado. That’s from a farmers market in California.”

Darryl Blagrove, a customer from Manchester, said he visits Hurst Farm Country Store regularly, bringing in empty honey jars and picking up new ones. A tea drinker, he goes through about a quart of honey a month.

“They have the best honey in town,” Blagrove said.

“It’s the whole ambiance, it’s the smell,” he said of the honey. “She’s always got it, it’s not overpriced. You can get honey anywhere, but I always come here.”

Much of the farm consists of maple trees that produce sap that becomes maple syrup.

Hurst said the amount of syrup and the color of the syrup vary significantly each year.

“I hope it’s enough to get us through the whole year,” she said. “Harvest is done early in the year. I tell people to start calling around Presidents Day,” about mid-February.

Along with honey and syrup, Hurst farm grows organic produce such as asparagus, lettuce, kale, mustard, collard, tomatoes, and peppers.

Helping the Hurst family plow the field is their ox, Nick, who, when not working, relaxes in the pasture next to the road leading to the farm’s store.

“It lends well to our soil versus tractors,” Hurst said. “We have a heavy clay soil and it doesn’t leave as heavy a footprint as a tractor. My husband farms with him.”

Nick isn’t alone. His companions are several heritage shorthorn cows.

“They produce up-and-coming oxen,” Hurst said. “We don’t keep all of them.”

She said the farm participates in the Community Supported Agriculture program, in which people buy shares of produce before harvest and then, on a designated day of the week from June through October, pick up their produce.

“Everybody does it their own way,” she said. “We put sections of things together. Five to seven different items. They know what they’re getting.”

Lining up the back wall of the store are Hurst’s collection of jams, jellies, pickles, relishes, piccalilli relish, chili sauce, and salsas, all made and jarred on-site.

“The things in the jars we produce,” Hurst said. “We can everything on-site. I make the jams. The family helps out. When it comes to canning, they’ll put lids on. It takes a while.”

She said they’ll do 30 to 40 jars a batch.

Strawberries are a big seller.

“When strawberry season is in I try to make a ton of strawberries,” Hurst said. “It doesn’t last usually.”