R.E.M.’s “Electrolite” newly HD-restored video debuts at SPIN; 25th Anniversary Edition of “New Adventures in Hi-Fi” out now via Craft Recordings

By Press Release
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of the 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of R.E.M.‘s 1996 album New Adventures in Hi-Fi, out...

Pioneering Jazz Label Impulse! Records Celebrated In New Short Video For 60-Year Anniversary

Pioneering jazz label Impulse! Records is being celebrated in a new short video for the label’s 60th anniversary. The video features the likes of Henry Rollins, Flea, Ray Barbee, Shabaka Hutchings, and Brandee Younger, who all sing praises of how the label pushed the envelope of jazz in the 60’s and 70s. The label put out releases from the likes of John Coltrane, Charles Mingus, Archie Shepp, Alice Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders, Quincy Jones, Duke Ellington and more. Now it is still pushing the envelope with releases by the likes of Shabaka Hutchings, Sons of Kemet, The Comet Is Coming, Brandee Younger, Ted Poor and others.
Gavin Harrison debut album to get 25th anniversary reissue

King Crimson, Porcupine Tree and The Pineapple Thief dummer Gavin Harrison is to have his debut solo album Sanity & Gravity reissued to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The newly remastered version will be released through Kscope on January 28. Originally released in 1997, the album featured guest appearances from former...
Duran Duran commemorates 40th anniversary of its debut recording with new album

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Future Past” is an apt title for a Duran Duran album in 2021, reflecting a duality that’s very much on the band member’s minds. There is, of course, a legacy -- 43 years since forming in Birmingham, England, 40 years since the release of its self-titled debut, worldwide sales of more than 100 million albums, a status as the kind of Beatles, or BTS, of its time. But the quartet wants to be a going concern as well, evidenced by its 15th studio set, a Top 5 debut in its homeland.
Person
Thom Yorke
Person
Patti Smith
"I took advice from Madonna for that record" – Michael Stipe explains why New Adventures In Hi-Fi and Reveal are his favourite REM albums

REM may have called it a day a decade ago but Michael Stipe and bassist Mike Mills still reemerge for interviews on occasion; this time being the 25th anniversary reissue of their New Adventures In Hi-Fi album. It's an album Stipe is especially fond of, as he explained to Kyle Meredith in the interview you can watch below.
The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
#Craft Recordings#R E M#Electrolite#New Adventures In Hi Fi
Robby Krieger on Jim Morrison: "There was no difference between Jim on-stage and off. I’m pretty sure Iggy Pop doesn’t roll around in glass in between trips to the supermarket and I doubt Hendrix ever set his guitar on fire just to keep warm"

Robby Krieger watched Jim Morrison go from a "very shy and reserved" young singer to a wildman proclaiming himself as god. The Doors was quite a trip, but the guitarist tells the Guardian that the legacy of the band's music will outlive the Morrison stories. “The music will outlast all...
Interpolations Add Instant Familiarity to New Songs by Artists Like Dua Lipa, Drake and Anitta… but Not Without a Cost

Interpolations — which incorporate elements of familiar songs into new ones — are a phenomenon that’s here to stay in many genres. Like using gonzo remakes of classic tracks in trailers, it’s a way of catching the ear of older listeners, and as long as the mashup still works for younger music fans who don’t immediately know the reference, they can give a song a significant leg up. But the varieties of interpolations are vast. For example, Paul McCartney had nothing to do with Drake using a bit of “Michelle” in “Champagne Problems” — it’s actually a sped-up sample of Masego...
Eddie Vedder reveals release date of solo album, shares new song “The Haves”

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder is back with a new song called “The Haves,” which is set to appear on his new solo album called Earthling. To pre-order Earthling, head here. Earthling, set to be released February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic, also features the previously released single “Long Way.” That song and “The Haves” are available as a limited edition 7″ vinyl single. Vedder also recently contributed original music to Sean Penn’s film Flag Day, collaborating with Glen Hansard on eight new songs.
Entertainment
Music
Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, Queen land in top 10 of year-end ‘Billboard’ Top Rock Artists chart

Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, Queen and AC/DC are among the top 10 rock artists of 2021, according to Billboard. The publication has unveiled the 2021 edition of its annual year-end charts, which determine the biggest acts in a variety of different genres using combination of factors including airplay, sales and streaming data for songs and albums, as well as touring revenue and social media activity.
Alternative version of Frank Zappa’s ‘Magic Fingers’ released

Track appears on the forthcoming 200 Motels reissue. Ahead of the December 17th release of Frank Zappa’s 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition, the Zappa Trust and UMe are giving another glimpse into some of the extraordinary unreleased and rare material unearthed from FZ’s vault that will be available on the monstrous new six-disc box set that boasts a new remaster of the original soundtrack, demos, studio outtakes, work mixes, interviews and movie ads, along with newly discovered dialog reels, revealing an early audio edit of the film. Also included in the collection is a wealth of never-before-heard audio documentary material surrounding the project.
Tom Morello premieres new solo song “The Maze” featuring Andrew McMahon in the Wildnerness

Has premiered a new solo song called “The Maze” featuring Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. With soaring vocals from the “Cecilia and the Satellite” singer, “The Maze” is among the poppiest songs in the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s catalog, though it still boasts an epic guitar solo. You can download “The Maze” now via digital outlets.
