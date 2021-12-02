R.E.M.’s “Electrolite” newly HD-restored video debuts at SPIN; 25th Anniversary Edition of “New Adventures in Hi-Fi” out now via Craft Recordings

Pioneering jazz label Impulse! Records is being celebrated in a new short video for the label’s 60th anniversary. The video features the likes of Henry Rollins, Flea, Ray Barbee, Shabaka Hutchings, and Brandee Younger, who all sing praises of how the label pushed the envelope of jazz in the 60’s and 70s. The label put out releases from the likes of John Coltrane, Charles Mingus, Archie Shepp, Alice Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders, Quincy Jones, Duke Ellington and more. Now it is still pushing the envelope with releases by the likes of Shabaka Hutchings, Sons of Kemet, The Comet Is Coming, Brandee Younger, Ted Poor and others.
