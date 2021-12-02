Calcium Does Not Benefit Patients in Cardiac Arrest

Two prior trials compared the addition of vasopressin 20 IU (for each dose of epinephrine) and methylprednisolone 40mg to placebo for in hospital cardiac arrest. The 1st trial was published in 2009 [2] and the second in 2013 [3]. In the 2009 study, the combination of vasopressin-epinephrine and methylprednisolone improved survival. In the 2013 study, the combination of vasopressin-epinephrine and methylprednisolone improved survival to hospital discharge with favorable neurological status compared to placebo (14% vs 5%). Despite these findings, neither the US or European guidelines recommend the use of vasopressin or glucocorticoids in the treatment of cardiac arrest. Most resuscitationists await additional data on the treatment approach prior to incorporation into their care.

