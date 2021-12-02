ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcium Does Not Benefit Patients in Cardiac Arrest

By Sue Hughes
Medscape News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong adults with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, giving calcium did not improve the sustained return of spontaneous circulation, and there was a suggestion of a worse outcome, in a new randomized controlled trial. "These results do not support the administration of calcium during out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in adults," the authors...

