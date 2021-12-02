Salvation Army’s Red Kettle promotion up and running

Another one of the local spots for the red kettle bell ringers at Walmart. Submitted photos

It’s that time of year again, where you can hear those bells ringing for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. Locally, there are those volunteer stations in Scioto County for the needs of this county.

Speaking with Dan Simco, Major Co-commanding Officer of the Salvation Army, he said they have red kettles at both Kroger locations, Rural King, Walmart, Deemer’s, and Minford IGA. The Red Kettle campaign will continue from now through December 24.

Simco also wanted to remind people that whether they donate at the kettle locations or virtually, all money will be used locally, even if you used the codes that are posted at each Red Kettle station.

“Our regional headquarters is offering a matching grant up to $10,000.00 for each dollar we raise through our virtual red kettle,” Simco said. “At each of our stations, we have a QR code that is laminated and posted with the red kettle. In case someone doesn’t want to touch anything, they can take a photo from a distance and this code will take them to a secure website. Plus, he says that on the kettle itself, they have a sticker and if people have a smartphone, they can get it and it too will take them to a secure website. People can access the Salvation Army Red Kettle through Facebook or on their website, you can just click donate and you will be taken where that can happen.”

Simco said that just in their kettle donations alone, not online, they have raised so far more than $31,000.

Today in the U.S., The Salvation Army assists more than four-and-a-half million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas time periods.

The Red Kettle beginnings were started in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was distraught because so many poor individuals in San Francisco were going hungry. During the holiday season, he resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner for the destitute and poverty-stricken. He only had one major hurdle to overcome — funding the project.

Captain McFee placed a pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing at the foot of Market Street. Beside the pot, he placed a sign that read, “Keep the Pot Boiling.” He soon had the money to see that the needy people were properly fed at Christmas.

This history is why the Red Kettle campaign is so important and why local people can get the help they need, especially during this time of the year.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

