RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Plastics are a largely inseparable part of most people’s daily lives. Although many plastic products are only with their owners for a short time, it can take years and years for these materials to degrade in landfills. Making matters worse, a team from the University of California-Riverside says exposure to the chemicals which make these plastics increase the risk of heart disease — although the reason for this has been unclear. Now, a new study has discovered the possible trigger for this: a chemical which raises cholesterol.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO