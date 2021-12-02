ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

1 death; 62 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

 1 day ago

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed an additional local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is an 86-year-old female that died on November 26.

The death brings the total to 183 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 62 new cases on Thursday for Scioto County bringing the total to 12,416 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 20 more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 11,640 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 884 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 33,092 or 43.93% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 8,009.

Comments / 0

