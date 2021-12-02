Billie Eilish named PETA's 'Person of the Year'

After spending nearly 1 year as a blonde, Billie Eilish returned to the dark side and showed off her newly-dyed black hair on Instagram on Dec. 2. Billie Eilish has kicked off the final month of 2021 by switching up her hair color! The “Happier Than Ever” songstress, 19, dyed her hair black again, after living life as a gorgeous blonde since March 2021. Billie debuted the new look on December 2 with a cute selfie, alongside the caption, “Miss me?” Billie looked stunning with her darker hair color, which matched her black shirt. Billie’s hazel-colored eyes also further emphasized her beauty in the casual snapshot.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO