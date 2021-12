The software area is very broad nowadays and it is understood that as time goes by, the technology and its importance will only grow. That is why it is very common for people studying careers that have to do with programming to wonder about what are the jobs related to computer science. As a rule, students, when asked about what they want to do in the future with their professional career, only say that they want to go into security or programming (which are the fashionable fields).

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO