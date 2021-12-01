The Future Is Electric

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning won’t even launch until this coming spring, but Ford is already laying out plans for the next-generation electric F-Series pickup. When the automaker announced plans to invest $7 billion and build a trio of new EV and battery production facilities back in September, it also said that a next-generation electric F-Series would be built at one of those plants, though it did not specify if the future model would be an F-150 Lightning of some sort, or something else entirely. Regardless, Ford CEO Jim Farley did recently tell Automotive News that this forthcoming electric F-Series will ride on its own dedicated platform.

CARS ・ 19 HOURS AGO