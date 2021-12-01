The Future Is Electric

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo may have the longest name ever. It’s the longest, fastest, and most sustainable wagon ever – so it can have fifteen more surnames as far as I’m concerned. This year’s LA Auto Show is all about EV’s and evolved Taycan deserves a gander. Expected range...

Road & Track

What the Mission R Concept Tells Us About Porsche's Electric Future

As the head of Porsche's sports cars division, Dr. Frank Walliser has one of the most enviable jobs in the auto industry. He's responsible for two perennial sports-car benchmarks, the 718 and 911, and tasked with steering these models into an uncertain future. He's also a great person to chat with, and during a far-reaching conversation at the L.A. Auto Show, Walliser gave us a glimpse into the future of Porsche's icons.
CARS
Road & Track

Hyundai's Rear-Wheel-Drive 810-HP Electric Hatchback Envisions the Future of Fast

Over the last few years, Hyundai has introduced concepts that look like a Veloster on the outside but are anything but Veloster underneath. Dubbed the Racing Midships (or RM studies), these designs are meant to represent the halo cars for Hyundai's N performance line. While the body shell is borrowed from a Veloster, every RM has had a mid-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive, the cars designed to act as test bed for future tech. The latest in this line, the RM20e, is the first electric model in the range. It's no slouch.
CARS
wgnradio.com

Joe Cotton Ford’s Tracy Conn talks about Ford’s future in electric vehicles

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/20/2021: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to talk Ford’s future in electric vehicles, “this next year they will build more electric vehicles than Tesla.” To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Fisker
mitechnews.com

Mary Barra: America’s Launching Pad For An All-Electric Future

DETROIT – Nearly 20 years ago, when I had the privilege of being the plant manager at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, I could not have imagined the role it would someday play in charting the future of transportation. Over the past several months, we retooled this facility with the...
DETROIT, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Farley Says Future Electric F-Series Will Have Its Own Platform

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning won’t even launch until this coming spring, but Ford is already laying out plans for the next-generation electric F-Series pickup. When the automaker announced plans to invest $7 billion and build a trio of new EV and battery production facilities back in September, it also said that a next-generation electric F-Series would be built at one of those plants, though it did not specify if the future model would be an F-150 Lightning of some sort, or something else entirely. Regardless, Ford CEO Jim Farley did recently tell Automotive News that this forthcoming electric F-Series will ride on its own dedicated platform.
CARS
Robb Report

Tesla Unveils a Pint-Sized Cyberquad ATV Just for Kids

Tesla’s going to release a new EV before the year’s out—and this one is just for kids. Elon Musk’s EV giant—a company that likes to announce new products with as much pomp and circumstance as possible—quietly launched the Cyberquad for Kids on Thursday. The battery-powered ATV is available to order now through the brand’s website, and if you’re lucky it might even arrive in time for Christmas. If the company’s new model looks familiar to you, there’s a good reason for that—it’s a pint-sized version of an EV the brand announced way back in 2019. In the wake of the Cybertruck’s glass-shattering...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Porsche imagines the electric sports car of the future with Vision GT concept

There's a new iteration of the “Gran Turismo” video game series coming next March, and we're confident one of the star cars will be this new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept. Due to licensing agreements, Porsche was largely absent from the Gran Turismo world until 2017, which is why we...
CARS
electrek.co

Norway again shows the all-electric car future is closer than people think

Norway is again showing that the all-electric car future is closer than people think, as November car sales in the country see internal combustion engine car sales crumble. The Scandinavian country has been the leading market for electric vehicles in term of adoption per capita. As many markets are introducing...
CARS
thedrive

The Future of Chrysler Could Ride on This Electric SUV Concept

The electric crossover market is heating up. Chrysler has been building the same old cars for quite some time now, but that looks to be beginning to change. The company has just revealed the Chrysler Airflow concept, with the electric crossover showing the company is starting to look towards the future, reports Car and Driver.
CARS
TechRadar

The new BMW hybrid concept hints at the ugly future of electric cars

Another day, another electric car design to ridicule. This week, it’s BMW’s latest plug-in hybrid (PHEV) concept, the XM, under the spotlight. Supposedly based on the existing BMW X7, the XM is the German manufacturer's upcoming coupe-SUV. It’ll be the flagship model in BMW’s M performance division, and is expected to hit showrooms as early as next year.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Top 10 best hybrid company cars

If you’re a high-mileage company car driver looking to slash your tax bills, hybrid power is the way to go. Combining a traditional internal combustion engine with an electric motor, these cars help keep CO2 emissions and therefore benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax bills low. Yet they also have the flexibility to cover big distances without bringing on an attack of range anxiety.
BUYING CARS
