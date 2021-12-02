ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

AeroMD Expands Ground Ambulance Fleet Air Service for Emergency Patients

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 2 days ago

Local air ambulance provider AeroMD announced new ground ambulances* on Wednesday, adding to its U.S. Virgin Islands-based fleet of dedicated medevac aircraft. The company’s expansion into ground critical care transport (CCT) services will expedite the transfer of AeroMD patients between the territory’s hospitals and the airports. “AeroMD Ground (CCT)...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
independentnews.com

Ambulance Service Hit with Fine - Corrective Plan Approved

Alameda County — The county’s beleaguered provider of emergency ambulance service, Falck Alameda County, was recently assessed a financial penalty when it failed to meet its contractual service levels. However, the company received approval of its corrective action plan (CAP). Alameda County Emergency Management Services (ALCO EMS) — the agency...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Journal Record

Blood Emergency Readiness Corps expands

Another regional blood bank has joined the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC). The Blood Connection in Greenville, South Carolina, provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. It recently joined the BERC, composed of blood centers from across the nation, including the Oklahoma Regional Blood Institute (OBI), committed to collecting extra blood units on a rotating, “on call” schedule. The extra blood products are held in reserve to meet critical needs in an emergency.
HEALTH
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Ambulance#Ambulances#Ambulance Services#Medical Evacuation#Cct
WHIZ

Ambulance-Transported Patients Temporarily Diverted by Genesis

Genesis HealthCare System’s Emergency Department temporarily diverted ambulance-transported patients Thursday evening. Director of Genesis Marketing and Public Relations Kelley Daspit said the diversion occurred due to an extremely high volume of patients and a lack of available critical care beds. Officials said the situation arose due to a rapidly rising...
ZANESVILLE, OH
illinoisnewsnow.com

Memorial Hospital Offering Expanded Therapy Services to Aid Patient Recovery and Getting Home Safe

Memorial Hospital is expanding services aimed at helping people recover quicker and get home faster. Chevie Lay, Occupational Therapist with Memorial Hospital spoke with MacombNewsNow.com this week about expanded therapy services at the hospital and the goal of aiding recovery for patients in an effort to return people home who can take care of themselves safely and effectively. Each patient recovering from various ailments needs a little something to make sure they can go home safely and that’s where expanded therapy services at Memorial Hospital can play a key role in the process.
HEALTH SERVICES
cbs12.com

Volunteer ambulance service needs rescue amid financial emergency

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla (CBS12) — A medical non-profit organization that helps disabled and low-income Port St. Lucie patients is now in need of a rescue. For 42 years, the Port St. Lucie Volunteer Ambulance Service has transported patients to and from local hospitals, doctor's offices, and other medical appointments, completely free of charge.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cars
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Hear This on Your Plane, It Might Be an Emergency, Flight Attendant Warns

There are few phobias more common than a fear of flying, but even if you don't consider yourself an anxious flyer, it's easy to get spooked when you're on a plane. A moment of heavy turbulence can send even the most experienced flyer into a sudden panic. Fortunately, there are signs to look out for when it comes to actual in-air emergencies. A flight attendant just warned passengers that there is one sound in particular that might signal trouble ahead. Read on to find out what you should listen for on your next flight.
LIFESTYLE
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's a Sure Sign You've Had COVID

Getting vaccinated from coronavirus is now a race against the spread of the new Omicron variant—and the existing Delta variant. While many people continue to get vaccinated, millions are still hesitant or skeptical. According to medical experts, this is now primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The vaccines, however, do not fully protect against COVID. Breakthrough cases are possible. The vaccines' protection against getting infected with the previous variant Delta ranges from 39 percent to 96 percent. Symptoms of breakthrough infections can be non-existent or, on rare occasions, severe. There are two camps of COVID patients, and depending on one's vaccination status, their experience with the virus differs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
theaviationgeekclub.com

The F-105 Vice Wing Commander that was court-martialed for having protected one of its pilots that erroneously strafed a Russian ship while attacking NVA AAA

As 388th TFW Vice Commander Col Jack Broughton put it, ‘I had been shot down by our own people’. To avoid the possible entrance of Chinese or Soviet forces into the Vietnam War, Washington tightly controlled these bombing operations. Limitations imposed included no bombing in the “sanctuaries” around Hanoi (the capital of North Vietnam), Haiphong (North Vietnam’s main port), and a buffer zone along the Chinese border. Moreover, many types of targets remained off limits early in the campaign, including enemy airfields, surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites and petroleum facilities.
MILITARY
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy