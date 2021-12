Tomorrow is the 120th Brawl of the Wild and in the spirit of the big game and to celebrate the rivalry between the two schools and cities, I thought I would ask a question. Now in fairness, I've lived in both cities and if I'm being totally honest, I didn't see a whole lot of difference in the skill of the drivers. I will say that we have a lot more tourists here in Bozeman, so the tourist season will see an increase in drivers that result in cuss words, horn honking, and middle fingers. In my opinion, Bozeman is easier to drive in, while Missoula is a little more tricky to navigate around because of the layout of the city.

MONTANA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO