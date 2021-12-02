ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOW OPEN: Killebrew Lake Road

sanjuanco.com
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Killebrew Lake Road is now OPEN. Public Works crews...

www.sanjuanco.com

WESH

Red Bug Lake Road closed due to washout

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Red Bug Lake Road is closed in both directions between Rollingwood Loop and Copperfield Terrace in Casselberry due to a washout, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The washout was caused by a vehicle hitting a fire hydrant, damaging the water main which caused flowing water...
CASSELBERRY, FL
KPLC TV

DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, I-210 East at Nelson Road is now open. According to Louisiana State Police, the Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a crash that took place on I-210 near Nelson Road Wednesday afternoon. According to Derek Senegal,...
LOUISIANA STATE
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on Lake Pleasant Road in Montague

MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters have been able to put out a fire on Lake Pleasant Road in Montague. Montague Police said that the call came in around 11 a.m. Tuesday. They added that the road was closed while crews remain on-scene. Mutual aid has been called in to assist....
MONTAGUE, MA
kpq.com

Annual Horse Lake Road Closure Effective December 1

Chelan County’s road department is closing access to Horse Lake Road for the season on Wednesday, December 1. This is an annual closure and is coordinated amongst several entities including the Chelan PUD and Chelan Douglas Land Trust. “That road is very susceptible to damage during the winter months through...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
#John James
kingwood.com

West Lake Houston Parkway road construction to start 12/6/21

West Lake Houston Parkway ﻿road construction to start 12/6/21. Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin wants to make Kingwood residents aware of a Houston Public Work panel replacement project. Houston Public Works will start panel replacement on West Lake Houston Parkway beginning Monday 12/6/21 (weather permitting). The project includes replacing damaged...
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Train derails in Central Idaho

HAMMETT, Idaho — 28 Union Pacific train cars derailed early Saturday morning on the western edge of Hammett, Idaho, according to Robynn Tysver, a communications manager for Union Pacific Railroad. The train was a mixed commodity train and one of the cars spilled steel sheets. The train track is closed...
HAMMETT, ID
fox9.com

Forest Lake investigation: Police block road after incident on Sunday

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are expected to release more details on a large investigation Sunday afternoon in Forest Lake, Minnesota. First responders have blocked North Shore Trail near Greenway Lane North, about a half-mile east of Highway 8 on the north shore of the lake. The circumstances of the investigation are unknown but the area has been blocked off for some time.
FOREST LAKE, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Train derailment near Pacific Junction

PACIFIC JUNCTION – Mills County Emergency Management reports two injuries in a train derailment near Pacific Junction, Iowa, Friday morning. Minor injuries are reported when up to 14 cars derailed, but emergency management says cars carrying ethanol remained on the tracks. Burlington Northern Sante Fe Transportation is investigating the derailment.
PACIFIC JUNCTION, IA
Chesterton Tribune

Lake Pratt walkway finished, open to public

The Lake Pratt accessible walkway at Indian Springs Park opened officially on Nov. 3, closing out the $170,000 improvement project that began this summer and resulted in an accessible path from parking lot to lakefront. In his remarks to the crowd at the ribbon cutting, Porter Parks Director Brian Bugajski...
PORTER, IN
Times Union

Finnigan's on the Lake is open

BALLSTON LAKE — Finnigan's Tavern & Grill on the Lake, the next venture for the proprietors of the former Carney's Tavern in the village of Ballston Lake, opens today, Dec. 1, in the former Villago Pizzeria & Ristorante. Stephanie Finnigan, who for eight years ran Carney's with her chef-husband, Matt...
BALLSTON LAKE, NY
Shropshire Star

Road closure near Lake Vyrnwy to remove trees damaged by Storm Arwen

The road on the south side of Powys's Lake Vyrnwy is to be closed for more than a fortnight to clear trees damaged by Storm Arwen. Powys Highways has announced the emergency road closure of the B4392 at Llanwddyn. It says the road will be closed each day between 7am...
TRAFFIC
mycanyonlake.com

Are the Canyon Lake Boat Ramps Open?

There are 23 boat ramps located around Canyon Lake. “Are the Canyon Lake boat ramps open?” It’s the number-one question visitors (and more than a few locals) ask each week. Nov. 25: Canyon Lake is at 909 feet and 100% full at 12:50 a.m. Normal elevation is 909 feet. The...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Valley News

Winterfest event leads to temporary road closures in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE – Lake Elsinore City Council members unanimously approved temporary road closures for the Winterfest event Saturday, Dec. 4, at its Nov. 9 meeting. The annual Winterfest and tree lighting event will take place on Main Street in Downtown Lake Elsinore from 3-7 p.m. Beginning with a parade at 3 p.m., a variety of holiday craft vendors, free activity booths, food vendors, a snow sledding area, Santa’s Village, a holiday parade, entertainment, a tree lighting and visits with Santa will fill the downtown area. Local merchants often stay open late as the holiday season gets underway. About 10,000 attendees are expected, leading staff to recommend road closures from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Main Street, between Franklin Street and Lakeshore Drive and between Spring and Main stree.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
S. F. Mori

A Section of a Canyon Road in Salt Lake City Was Damaged

Cars driving and people walking on the road(Image is author's) There is a nice road in the City Creek Canyon area not far from the Utah State Capitol and Memory Grove in Salt Lake City, Utah. It starts up at the top by the Avenues where the road ends after going west. People can turn right on the road or left to go down the hill towards downtown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Recorder

Multiple departments respond to fight Lake Pleasant Road fire in Montague

MONTAGUE — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at 22 Lake Pleasant Road that was called in at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday morning. Montague Center Fire Chief David Hansen said the fire, which destroyed the top portion of the “story-and-a-half” building, was “not suspicious” in nature. Nobody was injured.
MONTAGUE, MA
thebrockvoice.com

One person injured following rollover on Lake Ridge Road

One person has been taken to hospital following a rollover on Regional Road 23 Wednesday (Dec. 1) night. While few details are available, the collision occurred at the intersection of Regional Road 13 and involved a single vehicle, which entered the ditch according to Brock Township Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Ward.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Eastbound Lanes Of I-70 Closed In Wheat Ridge For Rollover Crash

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Kipling Street were closed Saturday at around 6 p.m. for a rollover crash. Wheat Ridge police say the crash shut the highway down completely. WRPD is on scene of a rollover crash EB I70 just past the on ramp at Kipling. Highway is shut down completely. Please use alternate routes until we get things cleaned up. pic.twitter.com/e82vkWRiQV — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 5, 2021 Details about the crash were not released. (credit: CBS) Police ask you to use alternate routes and avoid the area. Colorado State Patrol says the best alternate route U.S. 6 into Denver.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KRTV News

Cascade County implements Phase 1 fire restrictions

Cascade County has implemented Phase 1 fire restrictions. The announcement was made in a news release on Friday, December 3, 2021. The news release states: "Although the cause of the fire in the Gibson Flats area on December 1, 2021, has yet to be determined, the rapidly deteriorating fire conditions due to low humidity, unusually high temperatures, and extreme blowing and gusting winds across the county were significant contributing factors and have caused Cascade County’s Disaster & Emergency Services director and the majority of the rural fire chiefs to request Cascade County to move into stage 1 fire restrictions."
CASCADE COUNTY, MT

