NOW OPEN: Killebrew Lake Road

LAKE ELSINORE – Lake Elsinore City Council members unanimously approved temporary road closures for the Winterfest event Saturday, Dec. 4, at its Nov. 9 meeting. The annual Winterfest and tree lighting event will take place on Main Street in Downtown Lake Elsinore from 3-7 p.m. Beginning with a parade at 3 p.m., a variety of holiday craft vendors, free activity booths, food vendors, a snow sledding area, Santa’s Village, a holiday parade, entertainment, a tree lighting and visits with Santa will fill the downtown area. Local merchants often stay open late as the holiday season gets underway. About 10,000 attendees are expected, leading staff to recommend road closures from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Main Street, between Franklin Street and Lakeshore Drive and between Spring and Main stree.

LAKE ELSINORE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO