(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 12.02.21 Oversharer

By Reid Allen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article12.02.21 Oversharer.. (Intro)Spotify Wrapped (Topic) Who’s the person in your life that overshares the most? (Dirty) ABC Special w/ Alec Baldwin on the Rust movie set shooting. 2pac’s hard drive is up for auction....

HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Declares He ‘Loves’ Zendaya ‘Very Much’ & Reveals Why They Keep Relationship Private

For the first time, Tom Holland spoke at-length about his romantic relationship with Zendaya in a new interview with ‘GQ.’. Four months after Tom Holland and Zendaya went public with their relationship, the actor is opening up about the romance in an interview with GQ magazine. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom explained. The actor was referring to photos that surfaced of him and Zendaya kissing at the beginning of July 2021, leading to a collective freakout amongst their fans about the status of their relationship.
TVShowsAce

Fans Rallying To Boycott ‘The Bachelor’ Clayton Echard

While it seems the new lead for the 2022 season of The Bachelor has grown on some people. There are some fans of The Bachelor who are rallying to boycott Clayton Echard’s season of the show. What is making some bitter about having Clayton try to find love after Michelle Young sent him home? Keep reading to find out more.
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.22.21 You Puked Where

11.22.21 You Puked Where.. (Intro) Weekend Highlights (Topic) Where’s the most awkward place you’ve thrown up or seen someone throw up? (Dirty) AMA Winner Recap. Megan Thee Stallion pulls out of AMA performance last minute. MGK’s daddy-daughter date at the AMAs. NBA game delayed because of a courtside puker. (5TYNTK) 5 People dead after SUV speeds into Christmas parade. Maine reached another high for COVID hospitalizations. Gardens Aglow in Boothbay open for the season. We’re giving away free turkeys tomorrow. (Outro) Favorite Christmas Song.
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.24.21 Black Friday Trauma

11.24.21 Black Friday Trauma… (Intro) What are you thankful for? (Topic) Black Friday Trauma (Dirty) The 64th Grammy Awards nominations have been announced. Pete Davidson is rocking the “love bite.” (5TYNTK) Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound. Maine reaches another record in hospitalizations for COVID-19. Maine DEP suspends CMP’s corridor project. Maine CDC issued a do not eat advisory for deer. We gave away 120 turkeys yesterday! (Outro) Spose Spaces.
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.29.21 Thanksgiving Drama

11.29.21 Thanksgiving Drama… (Intro) Thanksgiving Highlights (Topic) Did you have any Thanksgiving Drama? (Dirty) Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 on Sunday. Kanye prayed for his family in his Thanksgiving prayer. Kim Kardashian and North West created a joint TikTok. Celtics center Enes Kanter changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom. (5TYNTK) President Biden restricted travel to South Africa and seven other countries. Maine CDC reported 325 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday. Cases of COVID-19 among children increasing faster than any other age group in Maine. Portland’s annual lighting of the menorah in front of city hall took place Sunday. Patriots win their sixth straight game. (Outro) Toy Of The Year.
PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (11/30/21)

Back by popular demand…Or because it’s impossible for Digital Jake to get shocked when we do this… It’s the Brooke and Jeffly-wed Game! The pairs today are Alexis and Jose… And Brooke and Jeffrey. You will be asked three personal questions about each other and if you get two out of three right… You’re safe and your partner takes the shock.
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.30.21 Expensive Gift For Just A Friend

11.30.21 Expensive Gift For Just A Friend.. (Intro) Non Christmas Christmas Movie (Topic) What’s the most expensive gift you’ve purchased for a friend? (Dirty) Lil Baby and Saweetie spotted shopping together. Gucci family releases a statement about their displeasure in the House of Gucci movie. Tiger Woods done as a full time golfer. Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson to host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC. (5TYNTK) Not a matter of if but when the Omicron variant reaches Maine. Waterville Dr’s license suspended after spreading misinformation about COVID. Car stolen in Portland w/ a 3-year old inside. Iconic Greyhound mural on Congress street is coming down. Stowaway roadrunner returned to Nevada after a quick visit to Westbrook. (Outro) Giving Tuesday.
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 12.01.21 Porch Pirates

12.01.21 Porch Pirates… (Intro)WYR No Toothpaste or Shampoo (Topic) Have you ever had a package stolen? Did you catch the person who stole it? (Dirty) Is Rihanna pregnant? Twitter renames the Omicron variant Omarion. LeBron tests positive for COVID. Cardi B goes diamond again. Offset pays for a family’s Target bill. (5TYNTK) School shooting leaves 3 dead in Michigan. Covid-19 patients in Maine hit another record high. Lewiston schools might have to return to virtual learning. Buxton 5 year old gets his wish granted. LED holiday lights return to Portland (Outro) Dirty Fed Ex Driver.
Laredo Morning Times

Joe Rogan Had the No. 1 Podcast in 2021 on Spotify (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast roundup, Spotify and Apple have released their year-end rankings and lists of the top podcasts of 2021, among other news from the world of audio entertainment. RANKINGS. Spotify revealed the most popular podcasts on its platform for 2021 — with controversial talk show “The Joe Rogan Experience”...
(Mix) Ryan Deelon | TBT Mix ft. Dead Prez, Luniz, Ice Cube, Gang Starr

Listen to #HotMornings w/ Ryan Deelon and Tara Fox on Thursdays for the TBT Quick Mixes at the end of each hour. (104.7 Portland, 100.3 Lewiston, 102.9 Bangor, Hot Radio Maine on Apple Music). SIDE A. Dead Prez – Hip-Hop The Game – Dreams. Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony – If I Could Teach...
Deadline

‘TNF’s Cowboys-Saints Game Snags Spotlight From ‘Annie Live!’ And Alec Baldwin Special, Leads Thursday

Thursday was a busy one as broadcast primetime offerings ranged from the usual sitcoms on CBS and dramas on CW to Annie Live! on NBC, football on Fox and Alec Baldwin’s dramatic Rust tell-all on ABC. Of the offerings, however, Fox’s coverage of Thursday Night Football‘s Dallas Cowboys-New Orleans Saints game took the spotlight. The latest  showdown (2.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 11.27 million viewes) saw the Cowboys win 27-17 and earn top numbers in both the demo and viewership, per Nielsen fast affiliates. While TNF typically dominates Thursday, competition was stiffer than usual with Annie Live! going head-to-head...
12.03.21 Dumbest Thing To Impress… (+ Interview with Ckay)

12.03.21 Dumbest Thing To Impress… (Intro) Feel Good Friday (Topic) What’s the dumbest thing you’ve done to impress someone? (Dirty) BTNH and Three 6 Mafia ended up in a real fight during their Verzuz battle. Antonio Brown suspended for misrepresenting his COVID-19 status. Freshman basketball team accidentally ends up on FaceTime w/ the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Seth Rogen says he was high sitting front row at Adele’s televised concert. (5TYNTK) 193 Maine schools are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks. President Biden played out a strategy to confront the COVID-19 winter surge. Fire destroyed the MTA facility in Litchfield last night. The Kennebunkport Christmas tree is already lit. Burger King is selling their whopper for 37 cents. (Outro) Interview with Ckay – artist, writer, producer + has the hit single Love Nwantiti.
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Laughs Off 'Cancel' Culture While Flexing 2021 Spotify Streaming Stats

While some of DaBaby’s antics have pulled the focus away from his music, he still put numbers on the boards in 2021. The Charlotte native was one of many artists who shared their Spotify “Wrapped” stats on Wednesday (December 1), and he laughed off cancel culture as he flexed his nearly three billion streams on the platform.
POPSUGAR

It’s a Family Affair! Jaden and Willow Smith Stole the Show at the King Richard Premiere

The Smith family showed out at the Los Angeles premiere of King Richard. Will Smith — who stars in the movie as Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams — brought along his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, to the red carpet event during the AFI Festival on Nov. 14. "My Dad Is The Greatest To Ever Do It, Fight Me," Jaden tweeted in support of Will after the event.
