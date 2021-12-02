Hudson Valley Holistic Holiday Market Is this Sunday in Fishkill

With Thanksgiving being last week, and we are now into December, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on certain aspects of my current situation, and I have much to be thankful for. If you were to talk to me in February of 2020, I would’ve told you that I was moving into a new apartment in Troy, New York, preparing for my first job out of college and that I was ready to spread my wings! Never would I have thought that just several weeks later I would have to move back into my childhood home back in Poughkeepsie. Moving back home was never on my agenda. I would tell people that Poughkeepsie was a great place to be raised, it’s a wonderful spot to visit, but it was not a place that I cared to stay. At the time, it felt like I used up all that the area had to offer me. The thought of returning to Poughkeepsie was so ensnaring, so constrictive.

