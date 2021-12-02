ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Hudson Valley Holistic Holiday Market Is this Sunday in Fishkill

By Robyn Taylor
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a lot of great holiday markets happening this year in the Hudson Valley, and they are all great markets featuring products from local vendors and artisans. But there is one holiday market that stands out. It offers things that are just a little bit different from other markets, and...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Why Hiking in Pine Plains Should Not Be an Impromptu Decision

This past weekend, I went to go see an early play with a friend of mine. He told me that he and another friend were thinking about hiking later that afternoon and that I should join. I said, "sure!" and didn't think much of it. I love going for hikes. I even was a camp coordinator for the Outdoor Adventure Camp at Gold's Gym in Lagrange last summer where we took kids to all these fishing and hiking trails. Whenever I would go out with the kids, in particular, I would make sure that we were loaded with supplies. Unfortunately, my campers would be disappointed in me this time around.
PINE PLAINS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

A Love Letter to Poughkeepsie: The Town That Raised Me

With Thanksgiving being last week, and we are now into December, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on certain aspects of my current situation, and I have much to be thankful for. If you were to talk to me in February of 2020, I would’ve told you that I was moving into a new apartment in Troy, New York, preparing for my first job out of college and that I was ready to spread my wings! Never would I have thought that just several weeks later I would have to move back into my childhood home back in Poughkeepsie. Moving back home was never on my agenda. I would tell people that Poughkeepsie was a great place to be raised, it’s a wonderful spot to visit, but it was not a place that I cared to stay. At the time, it felt like I used up all that the area had to offer me. The thought of returning to Poughkeepsie was so ensnaring, so constrictive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Heartbreaking Tour of Poughkeepsie Toys ‘R’ Us Final Days

We look back on the final days of the Hudson Valley's most beloved toy store as it closes forever. It's hard to believe that it's been three years since Toys 'R' Us closed for good. The legendary toy store was a huge part of childhood for so many Hudson Valley residents. After amassing $5 billion in debt, the toy store chain found it difficult to compete with online retailers and was forced to file for bankruptcy.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Marist’s Christmas Tree Shines Once Again for 2021

Social media be warned! Soon you will be seeing plenty of red and white glowing from your phone and computer screens as you scroll through your friends and family’s recent posts. Yes, it's that time of year again- the Marist College Christmas Tree has been lit! On Monday, November 29th, Marist College held their Tree Lighting Ceremony in person, after having to do it virtually last year due to the pandemic. The event included songs by the Marist Singers and a few words from Vice President and Dean of Student Affairs Deb DiCaprio and President of the Alumni Association Eileen Altobelli.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fishkill, NY
Fishkill, NY
Government
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Wild Weather Closes Roads in Hudson Valley, Delays to Train

Wild weather is causing detours and delays in the Hudson Valley Friday morning. A rare December thunderstorm brought with it very strong winds causing road closures and delays. "Yes, that is some December thunder and lightning outside, a line of thunderstorms is cutting through the region at this hour, gusty...
BEACON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Catskills#The Holiday Market#Independent Gems#Sage Wings#Chakras Energy#Hemp Humanity#Moonchild Wellbeing#Eagles Healing Stones
94.3 Lite FM

The Urban Legends of the ‘Jesus Tree’ in Brewster, New York

Do you remember the Jesus Tree? It used to be right on the Brewster, New York side of the Brewster/Danbury, Connecticut town line in on Federal Hill Road/Joe's Hill Road. It got the name 'Jesus Tree' due to the way that the tree, branches, and knots came together into a form that resembled Jesus Christ hanging on a cross.
BREWSTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
94.3 Lite FM

Two Hudson Valley Entertainment Giants Join Forces

I’ve said it before and I’m sure I’ll say it again. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live, especially if you’re a music lover. We have great concert venues, lots of talented musicians, and some very cool independent record stores. You can catch a great show just about any night of the week somewhere in the Hudson Valley.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Three Sunday Lunch With Santa Opportunities at Newburgh Hotspot

December is upon us and all things holiday are in full swing, right? Driving around the Hudson Valley and seeing cars topped with fresh cut Christmas trees, light displays galore to check out during the season, and of course, Santa popping up all over the area for brunch, dinner, and now a midday break for lunch (and maybe a beverage) with the jolly guy - you bet!
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Urban Trail’ Similar to NYC’s High Line Coming to Poughkeepsie

An ambitious project that would connect areas of the City and Town of Poughkeepsie with a scenic trail is getting closer to reality. On December 2 the Dutchess County Legislature will vote on an $11 million bond authorization that would fund the first phase of this massive project. The 2.7-mile trail is expected to be built in a total of four phases, linking areas from the new Hudson Heritage shopping area to other neighborhoods in the City of Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy